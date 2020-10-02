The Bradford County Manor has been seeing more confirmed COVID-19 cases since the first staff case was reported by Bradford County Commissioners near the end of August.
There are currently eight COVID positive residents at the manor, according to an update released Friday by the Bradford County Commissioners. Three residents who were previously at the manor had also tested positive. Among staff, four are listed as COVID probable following positive antigen tests, which can provide immediate results, but commissioners note have a 15% chance of providing a false positive.
In an update posted to the Bradford County Manor’s website Thursday, Administrator James Shadduck noted that the four staff members had showed respiratory symptoms within the previous 72 hours.
“Due to government privacy requirements, we cannot divulge specific information about the individuals who have tested positive or have symptoms of COVID-19,” Shadduck explained, adding that they will continue contacting families directly whose loved ones are affected.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the manor has been restricting visitation; screening residents, staff, and essential visitors for symptoms; postponing communal activities; testing staff and residents; and using personal protective equipment.
Shadduck encouraged anyone with questions to contact the manor at (570) 297-4111.
Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported an additional 61 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bradford County since Sept. 20, along with the county’s fourth and fifth related death on Sept. 23 and Sept. 25. One of those deaths was connected to a nursing home or personal care facility.
Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths across the state have been among those 65 and older. Approximately 82% of those infected by COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic have recovered, according to the Department of Health.
“We want to acknowledge our amazing staff for their dedication, compassion and commitment during this pandemic,” commissioners said about those at the manor. “We also want to thank the local EMS, first responders, hospital staff and all of those who are fighting this battle alongside of us. We want to also thank the families and community for their ongoing support of our residents and staff through donations of food, masks, notes of encouragement and other practices.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.