Jack R. Adams II, 38, of Waverly to Lynette Teets, 41, of Waverly.
Megan Cook, 27, of Lawton to Zeke Warner, 36, of Lawton.
Updated: August 12, 2023 @ 6:54 am
Joshua Horvath, 38, of Athens Borough to Amanda Felczak, 34, of Athens Borough.
Taisha Babcock, 33, of Waverly to Jacob Maynard, 27, or Waverly.
Tabatha Vazquez, 26, of Troy to Zachary B. Williams, 25, of Troy.
Justin Garrison, 30, of Athens Township to Katie Fishman, 30, of Athens Township.
Dolores Millard, 46, of LeRaysville to Mark Hicks, 49, of LeRaysville.
Sarah Vaskas, 25, of Wyalusing to Brandon Barnyak, 25, of Karthaus, PA.
Gordon Calkins, 29, of Troy to Lu-Anne Antisdel, 28, of Troy.
