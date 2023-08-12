Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Some of the storms may become severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.