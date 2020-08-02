Gacy Barna, 21, of New Albany to Shannon Landis, 22, of New Albany
John V. Davis Jr., 49, of Troy to Lori Bruce, 50, of Troy
Cody Richter, 28, of Canton to Grace Wright, 24, of Canton
James P. Lane, 29, of Rome to Megan Crumlish, 31, of Rome
Charles D. Birk, 50, of Wyalusing to Heidi Behrend, 50, of Wyalusing
Trenton Hamblin, 24, of Troy to Courtney Lynn Woodward, 24, of Troy
Dakotah Osterbur, 30, of Wyalusing to Annamarie Casselbury, 22, of Wyalusing
John C. Omara, 35, of Laceyville to Kelly R. Johnson, 49, of Wyalusing
Brock Ayers, 44, of LeRaysville to Kristin N. Rooker, 39, of LeRaysville
Corey Shedden, 26, of Canton to Harley J. Arnold, 26, of Canton
Kirk E. Gowin, 47, of Wyalusing to Tammy J. Fassett, 46, of Laceyville
Dakota J. Bailey, 25, of Towanda to Shania Walker, 21, of Towanda
Michael Selfridge, 38, of Canton to Desiree Snyder, 39, of Canton
Jeremy L. Kulago, 41, of Gillett to Stacy Nagy, 32, of Gillett
Russell S. Schrader, 62, of Canton to Melony L. Canterbury, 48, of Canton
Justin Morey, 28, of Chemung, New York, to Meghan Hotaling, 30, of Columbia Cross Roads
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.