Phillip Helmbright, 43, of Sayre to Jaime Everson, 32, of Sayre
Calvin Griffin, 35, of Columbia Cross Roads to Shelly J. Wood, 30, of Columbia Cross Roads
Warner Mendoza, 23, of Wyalusing to Brittany Hons, 23, of Wyalusing
Macen Raupers, 25, of Sayre to Kaylee Watkins, 24, of Sayre
Todd Minier, 57, of Athens to Michelle E. Bath, 52, of Athens
Dustin Largent, 25, of Sayre to Brandie Garinger, 25, of Sayre
Robert Fabbri, 58, of Sayre to Lori White, 48, of Sayre
Kyle Jackson, 23, of Columbia Cross Roads to Dynah Jones, 22, of Troy
Conner Strange, 27, of New Albany to Ciera Holland, 24, of New Albany
Dale Herman, 59, of Towanda to Patricia R. Healy, 60, of Towanda
Takoda Kelley, 22, of Granville Summit to Emma Shedden, 20, of Troy
Joshua Alexander, 20, of Sayre to Tricia L. Robinson, 21, of Waverly, New York
Tyler Flanagan, 25, of Sayre to Harley Blake, 30, of Waverly, New York
George Zamorski, 27, of Towanda to Crystal J. Jones, 28, of Towanda
Colton Pierce, 20, of Mansfield to Kayla Kendall, 20, of Gillett
William Stouffer, 42, of Troy to Darlene Arnold, 41, of Troy
Kyle B. Sharer, 25, of Laceyville to Maranda Ellen Wittig, 25, of Laceyville
Darby S. Densmore, 49, of Wyalusing to Denise M. Depoto, 51, of Wyalusing
Brian J. Moore, 29, of Sayre to Kylee Ravenscroft Slater, 24, of Sayre
