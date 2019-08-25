Isaac Maue, 40, of Sayre to Fawn J. Weaver, 20, of Ulster
Brice Christine, 22, of Lewistown, Pennsylvania, to Sophia Matthews, 20, of Lewistown, Pennsylvania
Aaron Williams, 25, of Towanda to Hanna Wright, 20, of Monroeton
Blake A. Dieffenbach, 31, of Troy to Kimberly Morgan, 36, of Troy
Jeffrey Gush, 29, of Wellsburg, New York, to Maggie Makowiec, 33, of Wellsburg, New York
Scott J. Palmieri, 48, of Troy to Lisa M. Overpeck, 47, of Troy
Zachary D. Root, 25, of Columbia Cross Roads to Katie L. Jackson, 25, of Columbia Cross Roads
Robert C. Vanderpool, 57, of Athens to Dora Eddy, 51, of Athens
William H. Douglas, 48, of Austell, Georgia, to Tina M. Steiner, 56, of Austell, Georgia
