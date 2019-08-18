Jaylun Smolin, 21, of Elmira, New York, to Mackenzie Coe, 24, of Elmira, New York
Charles A. Henning, 53, of Mehoopany, Pennsylvania, to Cynthia A. Durland, 53, of Wyalusing
Dennis W. Wandell, 66, of Eagles Mere to Donna Ritzel, 68, of Eagles Mere
Bryan Richardson, 35, of Athens to Andrea Bloss, 29, of Athens
Lyndon J. Lundy II, 23, of Wysox to Melina A. Hoffman, 24, of Wysox
Joseph M. DeCristo, 26, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, to Ashley Pardoe, 24, of Hope Mills, North Carolina
Dacota Searfoss, 27, of Athens to Brittany Johnson, 23, of Athens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.