Christian Patrick-Raymond Harvey, 26, of Ulster to Lauren M. Pross, 21, of Ulster
Scott A. Brown, 47, of Canton to Jill Parker, 38, of Canton
Jeffrey Dukes, 52, of Athens to Nicolette Fuller, 36, of Athens
Willard Smith, 31, of Sayre to Meghan Porter, 28, of Ulster
Justin D. Ward, 32, of Sayre to Kylene A. Mullen, 32, of Sayre
Matthew Sherwood, 33, of Newark Valley, New York, to Krisha L. Alcorn, 31, of Newark Valley, New York
Travis J. Speary, 33, of Laceyville to Nyssa S. Sysock, 28, of Laceyville
William J. Fenton, 44, of Athens to Heather L. Farr, 30, of Athens
David Robbins, 56, of Owego, New York, to Mary Fox, 49, of Towanda
Timothy H. Newswanger, 30, of Newmanstown, Pennsylvania, to Rachel E. Smith, 26, of East Smithfield
Donald R. Chandler, 58, of Athens to Stacie L. Wilson, 44, of Waverly, New York
Charles S. Dunbar, 49, of Towanda to Nicole M. Valoroso, 48, of Towanda
Joseph R. Ruta, 59, of Sayre to Crystal L. Parker, 38, of Sayre
James E. Kobbe Jr., 46, of Towanda to Marybeth Stroud, 25, of Towanda
Denton Porter, 20, of New Albany to Breannon Brewer, 24, of New Albany
Mark E. Shannon, 55, of Lockwood, New York, to Patricia Strope, 48, of Wysox
Alex Brown, 23, of Columbia Cross Roads to Desiree Rolls, 21, of Columbia Cross Roads
Logan Chace, 26, of Horseheads, New York, to Andrea Freeman, 25, of Horseheads, New York
George Opdyke, 30, of Troy to Jennifer Lambert, 31, of Columbia Cross Roads
Brett T. Bright, 32, of Binghamton, New York, to Erin R. Low, 28, of Binghamton, New York
Stanley Stahl, 26, of Port Trevorton, Pennsylvania, to Marjorie Beidler, 25, of Canton
Warren F. Strohl, 50, of Ulster to Frances M. Raub, 49, of Towanda
Adam C. Russell, 22, of Chemung, New York, to Michaela Moore, 20, of Chemung, New York
Garette Lee, 26, of Sayre to Makaylee Smith, 25, of Sayre
John Bennett, 27, of Rome to Laura Ellis, 22, of Rome
Calvin Shanks, 32, of Elmira, New York, to Samantha Russell, 24, of Horseheads, New York
Joseph Habel, 50, of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, to Danielle G. Evans, 43, of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania
Kevin Garland, 25, of Towanda to Coral Shaul, 25, of Towanda
Christopher W. Karl, 48, of Towanda to Courtenay W. Nilon, 53, of Towanda
Cody Spaulding, 21, of Milan to Emily Wrisley, 20, of East Smithfield
Roy A. White, 36, of Warren Center to Angela K. Coolbaugh, 38, of Warren Center
Michael Porter, 24, of Athens to Marina Allison, 23, of Athens
Sean Peary, 33, of Horseheads, New York, to Elaine Whipple, 42, of Horseheads, New York
Daryl W. Cobb, 65, of Wyalusing to Margaret E. Wentzel, 57, of Wyalusing
Kareem Ragab, 34, of Canton to Kelsey Herman, 29, of Canton
Brandon Johnston, 22, of Gillett to Alexis Martin, 22, of Granville Summit
Steven Merritt, 51, of Athens to Victoria Lynn Karski, 45, of South Waverly
Tariq Malik, 32, of Columbia Cross Roads to Ashley Burbank, 32, of Columbia Cross Roads
Eugene Bush, 49, of Wyalusing to Georgina Gregory, 38, of Wyalusing
Brandon Meyers, 28, of Sayre to Jessica Mitchell, 29, of Sayre
Daniel J. Yasharian, 39, of Wyalusing to Meghan Farfsing, 41, of Wyalusing
Vernon Johnston, 41, of Columbia Cross Roads to Carrie Hoffman, 41, of Columbia Cross Roads
Nathan Swain, 21, of Troy to Elena Breese, 21, of Towanda
Conrad P. Rushlow Jr., 47, of Millerton to Lynn R. Gielow, 45, of Millerton
