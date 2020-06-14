Nickolas J. Wesneski, 24, of Canton to Kaitlin Wandell, 23, of Canton
Brady Bryington, 21, of Canton to Autum McPherson, 23, of Canton
Tyler Young, 29, of Sayre to Tara Banfield, 27, of Sayre
Gregory S. Rudock, 48, of Waverly, New York, to Brandy L. Foote, 41, of Sayre
Raymond Yoder, 22, of Canton to Verna Detweiler, 19, of Canton
Richard P. McGuane, 55, of Sayre to Brandy L. Crawford, 37, of Sayre
Andrew Gooshaw, 39, of Gillett to Samantha Miller, 33, of Gillett
