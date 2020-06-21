Nickolas J. Wesnewski of Canton Township to Kaitlin Wandell of Canton Township.
Brady Bryingston of Canton to Autum McPherson of Canton.
Tyler Young of Athens Township to Tara Banfield of Athens Township.
Gregory S. Rudock of Waverly to Brandy L. Foote of Sayre.
Raymond Yoder of Canton to Verna Detweiler of Canton.
Richard P. McGuane of Sayre to Brandy L. Crawford of Sayre.
Andrew Godshaw of Gillett to Samantha Miller of Gillett.
Justin W. Sluyter of Towanda to Tara Marococcia of Towanda.
James K. Vanvliet of Osceola, Pennsylvania to Jennifer A. Williams of Troy.
Kevin M. Oneil of Ulster to Hannah I. Snyder of Ulster.
Derrick J. Strait of Gillett to Dominique D. Comereski of Canton.
Isaac A. Hults of Towanda to Beth Ann Mize of Towanda.
Albert Fauteux of Pike Township to Mildred Rankin of Pike Township.
Schae D. Terkay of Athens Borough to Ashtyn N. Moody of Athens Borough.
Lee A. Klein of Troy Township to Colleen M. Duser of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Nicholas Tarby Jr. of Sayre to Cameryn Dutra of Sayre.
