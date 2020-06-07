Tristan Knapp, 24, of Wyalusing to Jaine A. Cantale, 24, of New Albany
Steven Kurt Risch, 51, of Wyalusing to Tomorrow Joy Scheele, 45, of Albrightsville
Raul Sanchez, 41, of Warren, Ohio, to Anita L. Mead, 44, of Canton
Samuel Bennett, 21, of Sayre to Meghan Hallenbeck, 19, of Sayre
Thomas L. Truesdale, 68, of Sayre to Pamela D. Johnson, 68, of Sayre
Aaron Lagier, 46, of Towanda to Amanda M. Voorhees, 34, of Towanda
Ryan Morse, 32, of Ulster to Kimberly M. Crockett, 28, of Ulster
Jesse Carey, 36, of Gillett to Amanda Higginbotham, 36, of Gillett
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.