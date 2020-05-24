Brandon J. McLinko, 22, of Towanda to Andrea Irvine, 25, of Towanda
Jared Lines, 23, of Towanda to Megan C. McGee, 21, of Towanda
Joseph Cuno, 28, of Ulster to Carly Murphy, 28, of Ulster
Collin Binford, 22, of Troy to Matthea Robbins, 22, of Athens
Martin Rockwell, 29, of Canton to Rachael Stafford, 25, of Columbia Cross Roads
Rusty Cole Howard, 21, of Canton to Carson Spencer, 26, of Canton
J. Robert Overacker, 44, of Columbia Cross Roads to Lori A. Seymour, 45, of Columbia Cross Roads
Richard Hawkins, 44, of Wyalusing to Shelly Swingle, 46, of Wyalusing
Desmond Miller, 27, of Athens to Kashefa Campbell, 32, of Athens
Shane Rockwell, 26, of Troy to Lauren M. Segur, 34, of Troy
Jeffrey David Pennachio, 54, of Troy to Tina M. Lefebvre, 53, of Troy
Bruce Learn, 27, of Milan to Summer Correll, 23, of Milan
Daniel Porter, 32, of New Albany to Brittany Heinze, 32, of New Albany
Joshua Rachiele, 37, of Towanda to Jennifer R. Tripp, 37, of Towanda
Gunnar Vanhoff, 27, of Corning, New York, to Unique Fisher, 22, of Corning, New York
