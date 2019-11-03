Christopher Edwards, 47, of Tunkhannock to Bobbe E. Colton, 46, of Troy

Dennis L. Gower Jr., 50, of Canton to Monica Bristol, 45, of Canton

Shayne Robert Bickham, 20, of Sayre to Brittany Taylor, 22, of Candor, New York

Delbert E. Lewis Jr., 26, of Canton to Courtney Marie Smith, 21, of Canton

Dominic Shaffer, 23, of Rome to Brittany Lamont, 21, of Sayre

Gustav Ebbinger, 79, of Sugar Run to Debbora Gredzinski, 71, of Sugar Run

Ronald G. Schell, 76, of Ulster to Cherie L. Heath, 72, of Ulster