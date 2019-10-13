Alonzo Toby, 27, of Corning, New York, to Jacilee A. Woolgar, 24, of Corning, New York
James J. Ceely, 31, of Sayre to Kaylynn Lamontagne, 31, of Sayre
Roland Herman, 60, of Wysox to Marianna Sparks, 59, of Wysox
Blake Saxon, 21, of Troy to Rebecca Raymond, 20, of Troy
Jared Gowin, 28, of Towanda to Samantha Jo Light, 32, of Towanda
Joshua Sindoni, 38, of Candor, New York, to Nicole Bailey, 33, of Pine City, New York
Marissa Maloney, 25, of Towanda to Haili Densmore, 23, of Towanda
Dawson Stranger, 19, of Monroeton to Crystal Allen, 19, of Monroeton
Johndee R. Perry, 43, of Milan to Michelle R. Brown, 37, of Milan
Cliff Stroud, 39, of New Albany to Terri L. Saxon, 36, of New Albany
Shayne Spoonhower, 21, of Berkshire, New York, to Marissa K. Taylor, 21, of Berkshire, New York
Joshua Zimmer, 28, of Waverly, New York, to Angel McClernon, 36, of Sayre
