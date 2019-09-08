Robin Sourdiff, 37, of Rome Township to Samantha Winters, 38, of Rome Township.
Derek L. Douglas, 28, of Canton Township to Lydia E. Shedden, 28, of Canton Township.
Matthew Wood, 35, of Granville Township to Marcie L. Meyers, 33, of Granville Township.
Isaac Ammerman, 29, of Litchfield Township to Anne Marie Pagano, 30, of Litchfield Township.
Bodee Nicholas, 26, of the Town of Chemung to Katherine Sullivan, 25, of the Town of Chemung.
Shala Malinowski, 25, of the City of Elmira to Mary J. Potter, 28, of the City of Elmira.
Brandon Tulanowski, 28, of Athens Township to Ciera Watts, 27, of Gillett.
James C. Haulton, 50, of the Town of Wellsburg to Tori L. Shepherd, 25, of the Town of Wellsburg.
David Rockefeller, 33, of Warren Township to Sarahanne Repsher, 25, of Warren Township.
James L. Woodard Jr., 40, of Athens Township to Miranda Collins, 34, of Athens Township.
Alexis B. Torres, 19, of Wysox Township to Alexa Roy, 21, of Wysox Township.
James G. Wilcox, 75, of Milan to Alice G. Renzo, 78, of Burlington Borough.
