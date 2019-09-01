Dalton Cooley, 21, of Wyalusing to Christen Brown, 21, of Wyalusing
Zachary Griffith, 30, of Towanda to Kiley Holdren, 24, of Towanda
Brian C. Egli, 43, of Troy to Stephanie Ann Davis, 46, of Troy
Joseph Wait, 27, of Milan to Katie Frisbie, 26, of Milan
Dylan Bulick, 24, of Towanda to Jessica Cornelious, 24, of Duncannon, Pennsylvania
Austin Brister, 36, of Owego, New York, to Amanda Thompson, 37, of Owego, New York
Shane Fissler, 26, of LeRaysville to Ashten Johnson Bates, 23, of LeRaysville
Davin Taylor, 25, of LeRaysville to Kayla Manchester, 25, of LeRaysville
Jacob W. Kirk, 26, of Campbell, New York, to Ayrial Rozell, 21, of Corning, New York
Steven Johnson, 27, of Sayre to Angelica Heeman, 28, of Sayre
