Patrick Haidinger, 34, of Endicott, New York, to Danielle M. Rinkewich, 32, of Endwell, New York

Eric J. Northrup, 49, of Athens to Angela Coyle, 47, of Chemung, New York

Brady L. Johnson, 25, of Towanda to Katie Maryott, 24, of Towanda

Charles C. Kithcart, 22, of Rome to Sabrina Robinson, 19, of Rome

Steven Spiak Jr., 32, of Columbia Cross Roads to Jenalyn Rockwell, 26, of Columbia Cross Roads

Paul Wood, 55, of Gillett to Marla K. Rickabaugh, 53, of Troy

Michael Broome, 26, of Athens to Marisa Hite, 28, of Athens

Eric John Lloyd, 30, of Stevensville to Jessica Hotaling, 26, of Stevensville

Corey J. Ryan, 35, of Horseheads, New York, to Stacy Dunbar, 34, of Athens

Elmer Beidleman, 21, of Sayre to Brittany Hovan, 19, of Sayre

Gregory Seip, 26, of Millerton to Melissa M. Killian, 32, of Canton

Ryan J. Comfort, 28, of Troy to Brittany Kline, 27, of Troy

Matthew Baer, 31, of Gillett to Jennifer Vesneske, 29, of Gillett

Jeffrey Mastrantuono, 25, of Waverly, New York, to Cassandra Morey, 25, of Chemung, New York

Blair A. Kinsman, 27, of Troy to Chelsea Mattocks, 23, of Troy

Anthony C. Eberle, 42, of Towanda to Lisa M. Betts, 33, of Towanda

Nathanael A. Brown, 22, of Monroeton to Emily Brown, 26, of Monroeton

Daniel Ehrets, 53, of Chenango Forks, New York, to Dounia Fontana, 50, of Sayre

Grant L. Cole, 44, of Ralston, Pennsylvania, to Tango S. Marbaker, 45, of Canton

Joseph V. Gallo, 30, of Nichols, New York, to Jessica Barnhart, 29, of Nichols, New York

Casey Bonardi, 23, of Wyalusing to Amanda Worrell, 31, of Wyalusing

Alexander C. Blazer, 23, of Troy to Emily E. Doud, 24, of Troy

Jason Tomlinson, 25, of Athens to Melinda Garris, 27, of Athens

Nickolas R. Reynolds, 33, of Wyalusing to Amy Dunfee, 33, of Wyalusing

James Hyjek, 45, of Athens to Gina M. Mosier, 45, of Athens

Jason Sonnema, 36, of Gillett to Jessica Saxon, 40, of Gillett

Benton J. Fiester, 29, of Forksville to Darby Lynn Machmer, 26, of Forksville