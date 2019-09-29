Patrick Haidinger, 34, of Endicott, New York, to Danielle M. Rinkewich, 32, of Endwell, New York
Eric J. Northrup, 49, of Athens to Angela Coyle, 47, of Chemung, New York
Brady L. Johnson, 25, of Towanda to Katie Maryott, 24, of Towanda
Charles C. Kithcart, 22, of Rome to Sabrina Robinson, 19, of Rome
Steven Spiak Jr., 32, of Columbia Cross Roads to Jenalyn Rockwell, 26, of Columbia Cross Roads
Paul Wood, 55, of Gillett to Marla K. Rickabaugh, 53, of Troy
Michael Broome, 26, of Athens to Marisa Hite, 28, of Athens
Eric John Lloyd, 30, of Stevensville to Jessica Hotaling, 26, of Stevensville
Corey J. Ryan, 35, of Horseheads, New York, to Stacy Dunbar, 34, of Athens
Elmer Beidleman, 21, of Sayre to Brittany Hovan, 19, of Sayre
Gregory Seip, 26, of Millerton to Melissa M. Killian, 32, of Canton
Ryan J. Comfort, 28, of Troy to Brittany Kline, 27, of Troy
Matthew Baer, 31, of Gillett to Jennifer Vesneske, 29, of Gillett
Jeffrey Mastrantuono, 25, of Waverly, New York, to Cassandra Morey, 25, of Chemung, New York
Blair A. Kinsman, 27, of Troy to Chelsea Mattocks, 23, of Troy
Anthony C. Eberle, 42, of Towanda to Lisa M. Betts, 33, of Towanda
Nathanael A. Brown, 22, of Monroeton to Emily Brown, 26, of Monroeton
Daniel Ehrets, 53, of Chenango Forks, New York, to Dounia Fontana, 50, of Sayre
Grant L. Cole, 44, of Ralston, Pennsylvania, to Tango S. Marbaker, 45, of Canton
Joseph V. Gallo, 30, of Nichols, New York, to Jessica Barnhart, 29, of Nichols, New York
Casey Bonardi, 23, of Wyalusing to Amanda Worrell, 31, of Wyalusing
Alexander C. Blazer, 23, of Troy to Emily E. Doud, 24, of Troy
Jason Tomlinson, 25, of Athens to Melinda Garris, 27, of Athens
Nickolas R. Reynolds, 33, of Wyalusing to Amy Dunfee, 33, of Wyalusing
James Hyjek, 45, of Athens to Gina M. Mosier, 45, of Athens
Jason Sonnema, 36, of Gillett to Jessica Saxon, 40, of Gillett
Benton J. Fiester, 29, of Forksville to Darby Lynn Machmer, 26, of Forksville
