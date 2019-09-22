Jacob Robert Horton, 29, of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, to Georgina Perez, 25, of Wheat Ridge, Colorado
Brandon J. Wilcox, 32, of Canton to Samantha R. Palmer, 23, of Canton
Cody May, 29, of Sayre to Victoria A. Chandler, 24, of Sayre
William Eberlin Jr., 44, of Towanda to Tanya C. Chilson, 44, of Towanda
Jeffrey Wright, 29, of Athens to Stephany Wyatt, 28, of Athens
Joshua McKerrow, 30, of Troy to Amber Hostettler, 31, of Troy
Devon Franks, 27, of Gillett to Sara Antonetti, 33, of Chemung, New York
Richard L. Korb, 55, of Factoryville, Pennsylvania, to Suzanne T. Billings, 54, of Factoryville, Pennsylvania
Darrin Butters, 23, of Athens to Abigail M. Kopatz, 22, of Athens
Christopher Tiffany, 27, of Laceyville to Cristen F. Mosier, 24, of Ulster
Cole D. Hiduk, 22, of Wyalusing to Emily A. Lykens, 21, of Wyalusing
