Jacob Robert Horton, 29, of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, to Georgina Perez, 25, of Wheat Ridge, Colorado

Brandon J. Wilcox, 32, of Canton to Samantha R. Palmer, 23, of Canton

Cody May, 29, of Sayre to Victoria A. Chandler, 24, of Sayre

William Eberlin Jr., 44, of Towanda to Tanya C. Chilson, 44, of Towanda

Jeffrey Wright, 29, of Athens to Stephany Wyatt, 28, of Athens

Joshua McKerrow, 30, of Troy to Amber Hostettler, 31, of Troy

Devon Franks, 27, of Gillett to Sara Antonetti, 33, of Chemung, New York

Richard L. Korb, 55, of Factoryville, Pennsylvania, to Suzanne T. Billings, 54, of Factoryville, Pennsylvania

Darrin Butters, 23, of Athens to Abigail M. Kopatz, 22, of Athens

Christopher Tiffany, 27, of Laceyville to Cristen F. Mosier, 24, of Ulster

Cole D. Hiduk, 22, of Wyalusing to Emily A. Lykens, 21, of Wyalusing