Shawn J. Jones, 42, of New Albany to Heidi L. Newell, 40, of New Albany

Dakota C. Vanderpool, 32, of Towanda to Donna M. Sweat, 31, of Towanda

Gerald V. Holstein, 23, of Oxford, NY to Erica L. Finnerty, 22, of Athens

William A. Taylor, 58, of Mehoopany to Kara R. Davis, 50, of Mehoopany

Levi M. Upham, 24, of Buffalo, NY to Larissa M. Altieri, 24, of Buffalo, NY

Brandon Holzlein, 29, of Monroeton to Aubrey Boyer, 21, of Monroeton

James M. Gemski, 64, of Laceyville to Janice K. Surrett, 70, of Laceyville

Patrick Randall, 31, of Warren Center to Katherine Caro, 34, of Warren Center

Brandon Juckett, 26, of Towanda to Felecia Snyder, 26, of Towanda

Timothy R. Hulings, 47, of Rome to Brianna M. Carrington, 30, of Rome

Brandon M. Jordan, 21, of Monroeton to Victoria E. Kerin, 20, of Monroeton

David C. Wilson, 57, of Canton to Misti L. Brown, 51, of Canton

Robert W. Kemmer, 33, of Wellsburg, NY to Michelle Ann Semski, 32, of Wellsburg

Brandon Devonshire, 26, of Warren Center to Crickett Levance, 26, of Warren Center

Robert E. Atwater III, 54, of Lilburn, GA to Kimberly J. Albers, 53, of Lilburn, GA

Robertanthony Plonsky, 29, of Dryden, NY to Sarah K. Walrad, 29, of Dryden, NY

Jeremie D. Ressler, 45, of Addison, NY to Megan Lynn Ferrario, 35, of Addison, NY

J. Max Brenchley, 25, of Canton to Rebecca Carothers, 24, of Jersey Shore, PA