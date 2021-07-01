Bradford County movie theaters reopen after 16-month hiatus

After a 16-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Keystone Theatre, Sayre Theatre, and Rialto Theatre reopen tonight.
Although Bradford County Regional Arts Council Executive Director Elaine Poost is happy to welcome the crowds back, she said opening day hasn’t come without some challenges.
“I think when you turn the switches off it is kind of easy, but in 16 months when you turn them back on, oh boy. You have to do updates and deal with glitches,” Poost said.
Wednesday afternoon, they were still troubleshooting in hopes that everything was ready to go for today’s reopening.
“It is not like with the 1940s projectors that we were using before digital. It was film, which you just ran through the projectors,” Poost explained. “But now you are contacting people in Michigan who work on your projectors or people in Los Angeles or Malaysia, so the process is a lot more crazy than just the old film spliced together.”
With all of that said, Poost is just pleased that everything should be set for opening day, and is excited to see people finally watching movies again.
Many movies were delayed by the pandemic, but now are coming out at a fast rate over the next few months. Poost believes this can be an advantage to the theaters.
“We are hoping for a good turnout,” she added. “We have ‘Fast and Furious’ opening and we are also brining in ‘Black Widow’ next week. We have some good movies coming into the theaters, so we are hoping that people show up.”
For information about movies and screening times, visit bcrac.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.