Ninety-nine cadets are now entering service with the Pennsylvania State Police, including one from Bradford County.
State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced the 158th graduating class from the State Police Academy in Hershey on Friday.
Among them was Adam D. Roberts of Bradford County, who was assigned to Troop H in Lykens.
Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the graduation ceremony remained private. However, the public could watch via livestream through the academy’s Facebook page.
“The men and women graduating today join the ranks at an unprecedented time in our department’s history,” Evanchick said on Friday. “Friends and family were unfortunately unable to attend and celebrate in person, but we are grateful for their support as our newest troopers begin their public service careers in a period of extraordinary need.”
