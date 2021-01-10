Bradford County nearly reaches 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since start of pandemic (free to read)

There was a two-day increase of 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County over the course of Friday to Saturday according to the latest updates from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Saturday’s update came with 12 more probable cases, bringing the county up to 512 probable cases.
Probable cases are either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
The county had seen 2,843 confirmed cases of the virus and 59 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Twenty-nine of those deaths have been represented by residents of long term care facilities and an increase has not been reported since Dec. 17, 2020.
The county has seen 345 confirmed cases and eight deaths in the past two weeks.
The 10,178 additional confirmed statewide cases sent to the department through midnight on Friday brought the cumulative state total to over 700,000 since March.
There were 10,045 more confirmed cases recorded by the department up until midnight on Saturday, bringing the new statewide total to 713,310.
From Friday to Saturday, 173 more Pennsylvanians were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 21 of those COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
According to Saturday’s update, 5,491 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide with 1,113 being treated in the ICU.
The DOH asks Pennsylvanians to stay at home as much as possible earlier this week to help out school systems as many of them navigate the return to in-person instruction. People are also reminded to avoid gatherings with non-household members, wash hands often, and wear masks/face coverings whenever somewhere other than home.
