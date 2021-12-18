The Board of Directors of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers has approved the 2020 Robert J. Sullivan grants, whose purpose is to support the residents of Bradford County. The awards total $8,000 to three non-profit organizations serving Bradford County.
“The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers and its Bradford County Advisory Board is committed to making an immediate impact by following the wishes of a former Bradford County resident Robert J. Sullivan. His legacy is his commitment to the people of Bradford County where he lived and worked. Through his generosity a substantial impact will be made by supporting projects and programs that will make a real difference in improving the health and welfare of the people of Bradford County.” said Suzanne Lee, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers.
She added, “This level of investment in our area is a shining example of what one individual chose to do with their legacy.”
TACO Food Pantry received $4,000 to support those in need of food assistance, Endless Mountain Mission Center received $2,000 for the support of individuals and families who have lost safe and stable housing, and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers received $2,000 or the recruitment, training, support of 70 new volunteer mentors.
The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves the counties of Bradford, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga (Pennsylvania) and Tioga (New York). Since 2002, the Community Foundation has built a strong reputation for helping individuals, families, corporations, and non-profit organizations achieve their charitable goals. Through its grant making, Community Foundation partners with non-profits to find solutions to the area’s most pressing issues. It is through this potent combination of its generous community members and organizations working hard at helping those who are less fortunate that the Community Foundation can fulfill its mission. The Community Foundation currently has $11 million in assets and manages over 120 funds. The foundation can be reached at www.twintierscf.org or (570) 888-4759.
