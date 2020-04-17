Bradford County now has 20 positive COVID-19 cases and 334 negative tests, according to Friday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. However, the update still does not include the single coronavirus death that has been confirmed by county officials.
The department’s data also now includes one case in a Bradford County-based nursing home or personal care home, while its hospital data shows that two ventilators are currently in use for COVID-19 patients — one less than reported Thursday.
Bordering Bradford County, Sullivan County continues to have a single positive case and 19 negative tests while Susquehanna has 58 positives, 147 negatives, and one death; Tioga has 14 positives, 153 negatives, and one death, Lycoming has 32 positives and 689 negatives; and Wyoming has 16 positives, 59 negatives, and one death.
Statewide, there are 29,441 positive cases — 1,706 more than reported Thursday — and 49 new deaths, bringing the total to 756. There have also been 117,932 negative tests.
A majority of patients who have been hospitalized and who have died are 65 years old and older.
