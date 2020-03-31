The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday that there are now seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bradford County — up four from Monday.
The noontime report also included 756 additional positives across the state, resulting in 4,843 cases across 60 counties. There are now 63 COVID-19-related deaths across the state — up 14 from Monday.
Tioga County now has two confirmed cases while Lycoming County has six. Susquehanna County has held steady with one, according to the department’s statistics.
Bordering Bradford County in New York state, county departments of health reported that Tioga County is now up to eight confirmed cases while Chemung County has 15.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
Amidst the continued push for social distancing, non-life-sustaining business closures, and the recently expanded school closures, Guthrie pediatrician Dr. Laura Leonard stressed the importance of staying at home to help “flatten the curve” related to the growth of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This includes staying away from friends, which Leonard said can be very difficult.
“If somebody is not sick, it doesn’t mean they don’t have coronavirus right now and can’t share it with you,” she explained.
For children specifically, there is plenty for them to do while not in school, including playing outside with the warming weather, arts and crafts, and games.
“I know that the teenagers like to do a lot of games online, so they can have social interaction that way,” she noted. “The thing that is very different about this illness is you can pass it when you don’t have symptoms, which is why it is very important for people to stay at least six feet away from each other to really try and prevent everyone from getting sick at the same time.”
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, people should also keep their hands washed regularly, and scrub them for at least 20 seconds. If they can’t wash them, then use hand sanitizer. People should also cover coughs or sneezes with their elbow and not their hands; avoid touching their faces; and regularly clean surfaces that are frequently touched in the household, such as countertops and remote controls.
Leonard also warned people to be wary of inaccurate information about COVID-19 that could be distributed across the internet. Specifically for parents, she encouraged them to limit and vet the information that their children see, and explain the information in a way so that they continue to feel safe.
“There’s a lot of misinformation out there, which makes this very challenging,” she added.
Across Pennsylvania, children 18 years old and under, broken into three age groups, each make up less than 1% of the overall COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Health. Nearly 41% of the cases are between the ages of 25 and 49, while 29% are ages 50 to 64, and nearly 19% are 65 and older. Nearly 10% are between 19 and 24 years old.
The department noted that most of those hospitalized and who have died are 65 and older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.