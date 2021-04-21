Bradford County now fifth for COVID-19 percent positivity among counties (free to read)

Bradford County has dropped from third to fifth in the state when it comes to percent of COVID-19 positivity, according to this week’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The updated statistics showed Bradford County with 15.9% positivity and an incidence rate of 328.2 per 100,000 residents for the period of April 9 through April 15. During the previous seven days, the county had an 18.1% positivity and an incidence rate of 348.1 per 100,000 residents.
“COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities and we continue to report thousands of cases each day. The vaccines are giving us a glimmer of hope as we continue our fight against the virus,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “As residents get vaccinated, it remains important for us to stay the course and continue washing hands, wearing a mask and social distancing.”
On Tuesday, Guthrie announced that its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the old Kmart in Athens Township has opened up to walk-ins after welcoming a limited number of walk-ins last week. Clinic hours at the 2900 Elmira St. facility are now from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Appointments can still be made for those 16 and older by calling 866-488-4743, or via eGuthrie for those 18 and older. Additional information about Guthrie’s vaccination efforts can be found at www.guthrie.org/vaccine.
“Now that all Pennsylvanians are eligible to be vaccinated, we suggest you find your nearest provider to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “We know getting vaccinated is a personal choice, but we will continue to educate residents on how this vaccine will provide the best layer of protection against the virus as we believe good information will lead to good decisions.”
