The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 24 new confirmed cases on Monday, marking 1,048 total cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County since the start of the pandemic.
One of the new cases is represented by a resident in a nursing home/personal care facility. Overall, there were 173 confirmed cases among residents of these facilities since March. The number of cases among staff stayed at 50 and has not seen an increase since Thursday.
There was a jump in probable cases from where it had stayed at 78 for a few days to 93 as of Monday’s update from the DOH.
The update informed Pennsylvanians that the statewide total of confirmed cases was up to 234,296.
Increases of cases in Bradford County and the state have sparked concern with the DOH and state officials who have been continuously monitoring the virus and coming up with ways to combat it. Along with downloading the COVID Alert PA app, the DOH urges people to wear their masks, stay home if possible, and practice social distancing.
Levine said that people have a “collective responsibility” to protect each other and our most vulnerable during this pandemic, since those above the age of 60 are still the most susceptible to the virus.
COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines are important since the virus is far from over, especially in our local counties where cases are increasing daily.
The most recent Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard update, referencing data from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, showed Bradford County, at 12.1%, with the sixth-highest percent-positivity of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania. Its percent positivity was just .3% lower than when it topped the list nearing the end of last month.
Bedford County topped the list this time with 17.5%, followed by Indiana with 14%, Armstrong with 13.1%, Franklin with 12.3%, and Lawrence with 12.2% positivity.
The percent-positivity, which was collected from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, showed the neighboring counties of Wyoming with 12.0% and Tioga with 7.8% positivity.
Not as concerning in the state’s eyes, Susquehanna County came in at 5.2% and Lycoming County at 3.9% positivity. Sullivan County remains the lowest among neighboring counties and third lowest in the state with 2%.
The dashboard showed that the statewide percent-positivity of the virus went up from 6.1% to 6.9% that week. State officials reported that only three counties were in the low level of transmission, including Sullivan, while 26 counties in the moderate level, and 38 counties, including Bradford, Wyoming, and Tioga in the substantial level.
“It is quite clear that COVID-19 cases are occurring throughout our communities,” Gov. Tom Wolf said, “We need all Pennsylvanians to take a stand and answer the call to protect one another. We need Pennsylvanians to be united in wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing our hands and avoiding gatherings. It is only by working together that Pennsylvanians can prevent the spread of the virus.”
