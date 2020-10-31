After sitting in the top three in recent weeks, Friday’s update to Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard showed Bradford County with the highest percent of positivity, as determined by data from the period of Friday, Oct. 23 to last Thursday.
Bradford County was listed with 12.4% positivity. Armstrong County was the next highest with 11.9%, followed by Schuylkill with 11.1% and Franklin with 10.3%.
The state average was 6.1%.
In Friday’s update from the Department of Health, Bradford County gained 53 new confirmed COVID-19 cases between the end of the day Wednesday and Thursday, and 377 compared to reporting from two weeks ago. The county also gained four probable cases from the day prior, but saw no increases in deaths or its nursing or personal care home statistics.
