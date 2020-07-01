After spending much of last week with 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, and climbing to 51 with Tuesday’s reporting, Bradford County now has 52 confirmed cases to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county has had six probable cases since the department’s June 19 reporting, and three related deaths since May 19.
According to Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, consistent mask wearing is crucial to stopping the spread of the coronavirus and is required in all businesses in all phases of reopening. Under a new order signed by Levine Wednesday under the authority of the Disease Prevention and Control Act, masks are also now required for anyone leaving their homes.
“We must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19,” Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
A majority of COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths across the state continue to be among those 65 and older. Of the 87,242 cases reported since March — of which 78% have recovered — 37% have been among those ages 25 to 49 while 24% have been ages 50 to 64, and 27% have been ages 65 or older. This statewide case total represents an increase of 636 positive cases since Tuesday’s reporting. There have also been 38 new deaths, bringing the total to 6,687. Of those deaths, 4,583 have been residents in nursing or personal care facilities.
Bradford County currently has one nursing home or personal care facility that has been affected by COVID-19, although which facility that is remains unknown. According to the Department of Health, one resident and one employee of that facility have tested positive.
Just north of the Bradford County border in New York state, the Elderwood at Waverly nursing home celebrated its 45th “CovidConquerer” to kick off the week. The facility has been hard hit during the pandemic, with its residents accounting for 22 of Tioga County’s 24 deaths.
The county has held steady over the past week-and-a-half with 152 confirmed cases and 121 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths since June 8.
