As the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 667 additional COVID-19 positives and 34 new deaths across the state Friday, it came with one less confirmed case in Bradford County.
The adjustment in the data brings Bradford County to 51 confirmed positive cases to date – the same as what was reported in Monday’s update before Tuesday’s report updated that number to 52. Bradford County continues to have six probable cases and three deaths to date. Two of the county’s cases – an employee and a resident – are attributed to an undisclosed nursing home or personal care facility.
A little more than 3,600 county residents have tested negative to date.
Among counties sharing a border with Bradford County, Sullivan County has had five confirmed cases and one probable case; Lycoming County has had 190 confirmed cases, six probable cases and 20 deaths; Tioga County has had 20 confirmed cases, six probable cases and two deaths; Susquehanna County has had 179 confirmed cases, six probable cases and 24 deaths; and Wyoming County has had 37 confirmed cases, two probable cases and seven deaths.
Approximately 78% of Pennsylvania’s 88,741 cases to date have recovered.
Bordering Bradford County in New York state, Chemung County is currently reported with 116 positive COVID-19 cases to date while Tioga County has 154 confirmed cases, 122 recoveries and 24 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.