TOWANDA — The Bradford County community recognized the National Day of Prayer on the steps of the Bradford County Courthouse Thursday.
Students from Grace Christian Academy and St. Agnes School sang a variety of faith-based songs and recited scripture. The Rev. Rob Wuethrich of Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church also sang and played guitar. He performed “Christ Be Magnified,” which was inspired by his son who performed it during a church mass in Buffalo.
Many local pastors and community members led prayers for specific people and topics. Retired CMSgt. Thomas Wilson of the New York Air National Guard held a prayer for world issues and the U.S. Armed Forces. Grace Christian Academy Administrator Scott Webster led a prayer for education, teachers and students. Linet McLinko, wife of Commissioner Doug McLinko, led a prayer for community, churches and clergy. State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) led a prayer for the federal government.
Event organizer Nancy Schrader introduced Frank Socha, the district deputy for Knights of Columbus #52 to lead a prayer for state, county and local leaders.
“The Knight of Columbus have been very instrumental in providing ultrasound machines throughout the country for the pregnancy centers, so we appreciate [Socha] being here today,” Schrader said.
Socha stated that his organization helped put in over 100 ultrasound machines in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Around 15 have been placed this year. For the prayer to elected leaders, Socha asked God to give them strength.
“Please give them the wisdom, strength, courage and fortitude to conduct themselves and their administrations in righteousness, casting aside partisan politics and be eminently useful to the people whom they represent,” Socha said.
Bradford County Sheriff C.J. Walters led a prayer for law enforcement and emergency personnel. He asked God to protect personnel throughout the year and bring them home safely.
“We ask for continued safety on them,” Walters said. “We ask that you [Lord] be there for them and to prepare them for whatever that next call may be.”
The Rev. Eddie Newton of Towanda Independent Baptist Church led a prayer for those with physical, mental and emotional needs. He also prayed for caregivers such as doctors, pastors and counselors. Newton expressed that prayer is incredibly important to many people.
“There are many things that we can do in our nation to try to improve it, but by far prayer is the most powerful thing we can do,” Newton said.
During the event, Schrader stated that she has always been a strong pro-life supporter.
“I believe life is important and I have stood for pro-life all my life,” Schrader said. “I’m so fortunate to have a community that is pro-life for the most part.”
Schrader introduced Crystal Salsman, the director of the Endless Mountains Pregnancy Care Center, to lead a prayer for life. Salsman thanked the community for supporting her organization’s Canton and Towanda offices, as well as the First Look Center in Sayre. She stated that her organization hopes to create a new center in Athens.
“I pray for each mom and dad as they choose, Lord. Because the voices that we have today is whether we choose to be an image bearer, follower of God,” Salsman said. “It’s not whether there’s choice for life because you already made the life.”
Salsman also prayed for those that chose to have abortions or who transported someone to have one.
“Lord, help them to know that we serve a god of second chances, a god of forgiveness,” she said.
During the event, the Rev. Luke Kinney of Hope Baptist Church stated that he previously led a similar event in California that consistently had a low turnout with a high of 11 people. He was pleasantly surprised to see the large turnout at the Bradford County Courthouse. He led a prayer for personal renewal and moral awakening.
“I think we are all very aware of the need in our community and in our nation for moral awakening,” Kinney said. “Just watch the news. Things that were foundation on something just 40 years ago: the nature of family, marriage, gender, life. All these things, they’ve been turned on their head because the world is blind and the world is lost and so the world needs to be woken up by the Gospel.”
Schrader concluded the event by expressing the important of prayer in modern society.
“Prayer is important, folks. So important, especially with what’s going on in our country. We need to pray,” Schrader said. “We need to pray for our leaders. We need to pray for each other because this is tumultuous times that we live in right now. Uncertain times, and we certainly need to pray. God’s in control. We know that. We read the end of the book. We know what’s going to happen and we say come quickly, Lord Jesus. But we do need to pray for each other and pray for our country.”
Commissioner Daryl Miller thanked Schrader and all of the event’s participants and attendees. He stated that prayer is important to the nation overall. As a reminder, he has a depiction of the first congressional prayer in 1774 within his office. He stated that kneeling in prayer should never be taken as a sign of weakness.
“There is no stronger posture that we could assume than on our knees in prayer thanking God for every day for the blessings we all enjoy, the freedoms that we have, the liberties that we have,” Miller said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.