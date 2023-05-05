TOWANDA — The Bradford County community recognized the National Day of Prayer on the steps of the Bradford County Courthouse Thursday.

Students from Grace Christian Academy and St. Agnes School sang a variety of faith-based songs and recited scripture. The Rev. Rob Wuethrich of Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church also sang and played guitar. He performed “Christ Be Magnified,” which was inspired by his son who performed it during a church mass in Buffalo.

