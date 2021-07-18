Local municipalities in Bradford County collected a third set of ARPA payments on Thursday.
The ten local municipalities that received payments included Smithfield Township with $75,832.84, Warren Township with $47,781.50, Orwell Township with $58,981.10, Rome Borough with $21,195.52, Herrick Township with $39,460.29, Stevens Township $22,294.54, Tuscarora Township with $57,568.07, Wyalusing Township with $63,900.55, Wysox Township with $85,776.42 and Monroe Borough with $26,795.32.
Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity made the announced as part of a continuation of the American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery program.
In the last three weeks, Pennsylvania has given over $421 million to 1,752 municipalities in need of pandemic recovery.
This past week, 619 of those municipalities gained $109.2 million in ARPA payments.
On July 9, the second round of ARPA payments went to Bradford County municipalities that included Towanda Borough with $147,060.24, Asylum Township with $54,323.32, Rome Township with $62,644.52, Athens Township with $265,493.46 and Troy Borough with $64,528.57.
Pennsylvania can give ARPA payments to cities and towns with less than 50,000 residents, but municipalities with larger populations must go directly to the federal government.
There are currently 2,500 municipalities in Pennsylvania that can receive ARPA funding and they can request it through the Department of Community and Economic Development.
