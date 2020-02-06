President Trump’s State of the Union address and the circumstances surrounding it has drummed up heated discussion across the nation since it was delivered Tuesday, prompting multiple Bradford County officials to make their own opinions of the speech known.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12) and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) rallied behind Trump’s State of the Union address, praising what they describe as the president’s achievements, especially in areas American economy, energy, education and safety.
“I thank President Donald Trump for delivering a forward-looking message of unity that strikes an optimistic tone for the future of our country,” stated Keller. “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we are in the middle of the great American comeback. In Pennsylvania, wages are up, unemployment is down, and new jobs have created a blue-collar boom for the middle class.”
Keller said that he is “especially appreciative” that the president spoke of the “importance of America’s new-found energy independence” in the address, stating that 10 percent of the nation’s natural gas is produced in the 12th congressional district he represents.
“We are a leader in making the United States a net fossil fuels exporter. Not only does a robust American energy industry mean more good-paying jobs, community investment, and long-term economic growth, but it means a more secure America,” Keller said. “No longer are we reliant on countries that hate us to provide us with energy resources. We are responding decisively to Iranian aggression and dealing with China and Russia from a position of strength now that we are not dependent upon foreign adversaries to keep our lights on and heat our homes...the American people have a leader in the White House who is committed to putting their interests, not foreign or special interests, first.”
“President Trump’s State of the Union address highlighted the great strides our nation has made over the past three years and set an optimistic and ambitious agenda for the future,” Toomey stated. “The economy is the best it has been in my adult life. President Trump deserves a lot of credit for advancing pro-growth policies that have led to near record low unemployment, bigger paychecks for blue-collar workers, and U.S. companies bringing $1 trillion back from overseas.”
Toomey also praised what he called the president’s fight “to end dangerous sanctuary city policies” and Trump’s statements in the address regarding “the need to expand school choice” and dealings with aggression from foreign countries.
“President Trump has inarguably made our country safer,” Toomey said. “The administration deserves praise for taking out two of the world’s most dangerous terrorists and holding Iran to account for its hostile actions.”
State Representative Tina Pickett (R-110) applauded Trump’s use of guest speakers to highlight “topics that matter” to Americans as well as his work creating jobs, honoring the military and featuring the importance of education.
“I think the president did a great job of letting the people of America know the results of his first term so far, the fact that he’s been able to make the economy so much stronger,” she said, commenting that “almost everyone is seeing a better employment opportunity.”
Pickett also rallied behind the president’s foreign policy and stated that he has done a “good job” of showing the world that America is “here to be a strong player” and help others but that “our allies have to join us.”
“Overall he did a great job of letting people know that the economy is strong, that the country is moving in the right direction and that he has great plans to keep making it better,” she said.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) spoke out against the president’s State of the Union address however, as did Jeff Gonzalez, Bradford County elected representative to the state Democratic Party.
“For three years, President Trump and Congressional Republicans have pursued a corporate agenda that gives obscene tax cuts to the super-rich, rips health care away from millions and shortchanges our children. I heard nothing in last night’s speech that leads me to believe the year ahead will be any different,” Casey stated.
Gonzalez spoke about interactions between the president and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, stating that an incident that occurred before the speech where Trump did not shake Pelosi’s hand when she extended it to him was “typical Donald Trump” while Pelosi’s public ripping of her paper copy of the State of the Union address after the speech was done because she “knows just how to get inside his head.”
“In both cases I consider the moves less than presidential or less becoming for the Speaker as well,” Gonzalez said.
“I think it (the State of the Union address) was a political animal, once again I think Donald Trump is extremely loose with facts but we’re all used to that, depending on what you read he added to his list of lies or misconceptions,” stated Gonzalez who called the speech “maybe the most political” State of the Union address in his memory.
Gonzalez said that his biggest problem with the State of the Union address however was that American radio personality Rush Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
“I just can’t believe an award reserved for people who have really made a difference went to that bombastic jackass,” he commented, saying that Limbaugh’s “record on lying” is comparable to Trump’s and that if Limbaugh believed the Three Strikes Law he has advocated for he would “be in jail for the rest of his life as an opioid abuser.”
“I do think that the president used his hour and a half or so in a way that many presidents before him have used which is to clearly define the things he wants to do and talk about things he’s accomplished. The fact that the things that he has said he wanted to do from his campaign until now is give us healthcare better than the Affordable Care Act which he hasn’t, he also claimed that the tax cut was going to help the middle class which it didn’t, Restore the poor — I think the one bright spot that he can take credit for he did speak about which might help some poor people but the fact is how it’s being administered already is not going well,” Gonzalez stated. “And I think lastly, I think he’s been a complete embarrassment on immigration in terms of separating families and caging children, I think it’s an insane policy. I think dreamers should have been addressed, I think both parties really agreed to it and I’m not exactly sure where the Republican Party went but it’s clearly the party of Trump and so be it.”
