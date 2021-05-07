The most recent Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed Bradford County down to 10.1% positivity for the period of April 23 to April 29, bringing it to the brink of returning to the moderate category of community transmission after being more than a month out of it.
Since late March, Bradford County has been in the substantial category with incidence rates equal to or greater than 100 per 100,000 residents or a percent positivity equal to or greater than 10%.
During the most recent seven-day period, Bradford County had an incidence rate of 182.4 per 100,000 residents, marking a drastic decrease compared to the 263.6 per 100,000 residents reported with from the prior seven-day period.
The 10.1% positivity marks a 2.6% decrease compared to the previous reporting period.
Bradford County is one of 44 Pennsylvania counties with substantial transmission, although officials noted that the statewide positivity rate continues to decrease.
“This is the second week in a row where we are seeing a decline in the statewide positivity rate – which is encouraging news,” Gov. Wolf said. “We continue to evaluate all data like hospitalizations, deaths, testing, vaccinations as well as our confirmed and probable case increases to best understand the impact of COVID-19 in our communities. All data shows that the fight against COVID-19 is still underway. We appreciate the commitment of our fellow Pennsylvanians in continuing this fight.”
The state went from 8.6% to 7.6% positivity in this week’s reporting, while its incidence rate went from 170.5 to 138.8 per 100,000 residents.
“As all Pennsylvanians 16 and older are eligible to receive vaccine, our goal is to educate residents on how this vaccine will provide the best layer of protection against the virus as we believe good information will lead to good decisions,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “We encourage residents to find a vaccine provider nearest them today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.