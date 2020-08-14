More than $2.5 million in the Pennsylvania Low Income Housing Tax Credits and Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement programs were distributed to 13 initiatives across the region.
Bradford County received $172,000 to keep residents from becoming homeless by providing rent and utility assistance, not to exceed $1,500, for up to three months, while $600,000 went to Trehab for its county-based Home Buyer Assistance Program. The Home Buyer Assistance Program provides grants up to $15,000 to help low- and moderate-income residents cover down payments and closing costs, and can also provide up to $15,000 for repairs required for loan approval, security, and to live in the home.
The Sullivan County Human Services and Housing Authority also received $80,000 for short-term rental assistance that can provide help for up to three consecutive months. Each household can receive no more than $1,800.
“When we crafted the PHARE program, our goal was to direct a portion of the natural gas drilling fees back to communities in my district to help expand affordable housing opportunities now and for years to come,” state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said. “Today, almost 10 years since the program was created, it still serves to assist residents with funding and resources to obtain affordable housing, particularly in this difficult time.”
The Marcellus Shale Impact Fee, realty transfer taxes, and the National Housing Trust Fund all support the PHARE program.
