Bradford County outsourcing jail’s kitchen

WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP – Difficulties with staffing the Bradford County Correctional Facility’s kitchen have led commissioners to outsource this work through a new agreement.
On Thursday, commissioners ratified an initial year-long contract with Trinity Services Group to handle the jail’s food, effective July 21, at a cost of $2.07 per meal.
According to the company’s website, Trinity Services Group is a nationwide provider that has specialized in providing food for the corrections industry for more than 30 years.
Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller said the service is already utilized in some neighboring counties and offers advantages when attracting staff due to its size.
“It’s tough to find help,” he said.
“The other thing they bring to the table is massive buying power,” Commissioner Doug McLinko added, “so they can negotiate better food prices. That’s why all preliminary indications look like we can save a substantial amount of money.”
Bradford County Correctional Facility Warden Donald Stewart said at full staff, the kitchen would have four cooks and a supervisor. As of Thursday, it had one cook and a supervisor. Stewart reported the resignation of another cook during Thursday’s Prison Board meeting.
Miller noted that current kitchen staff will have the opportunity to transfer to Trinity.
McLinko hoped this contract will prove successful, especially with staffing shortages seen in many industries throughout the nation.
“We really had no choice,” added Commissioner John Sullivan.
With the county having outsourced the jail’s medical to Pimecare Medical Inc. in 2017 and administration of Children and Youth Services to SAM Inc. more recently, McLinko opined that “maybe that’s the future. Maybe we should be subcontracting as much as we can.”
