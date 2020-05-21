NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — The Bradford County Planning Board tabled a request for conditional/preliminary approval for a four building apartment complex in their regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday evening.
The multi-family dwelling units are proposed to be built along Loder Street in South Waverly Borough and will develop approximately six acres of an 11.55 acre plot into four apartment buildings with supporting infrastructure. The building are slated for 96 parking spaces and the proposed entrance is from Loder Street and will connect with Mystic Drive.
The board cited outstanding items needed for approval with South Waverly Borough for the tabling. The land development request for conditional/preliminary approval by Frandsen Real Estate LLC will be reviewed again in June’s meeting.
Also in the meeting, Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams provided updates on two outstanding violations in the county. The first, Four Friends LLC in Wysox Township, is currently working toward a resolution with the county. The property in violation is located behind the Subway and Smokin’ Joe’s plaza on the Golden Mile in Wysox. Williams said in the meeting that the violation dates back to 2010 and that construction took place on a project after the approval exceeded five years. Correspondence with the responsible party was not reciprocated with the county until recently.
The second, DC Raucher in Ulster Township, took place in 2016. The property in question had eight acres of earth disturbance with no permits. Williams said the violation is in need of compliance but that there has been a “disconnect” between them and the county.
Williams also took time in the meeting to congratulate Megan Johnson on her recent promotion to Planning & Grants Administrator. Originally, the grants coordinator position held by Amanda Boyer was to be reorganized into the Community Planning and Mapping Services Department when the completion of the Bradford County Public Safety Center took place. But Boyer departed the position in the beginning of April to take a position with the PA Department of Community and Economic Development before the completion of the building took place.
“Amanda’s departure sped this process up and resulted in the reclassification of Megan Johnson to assume the role of Planning & Grants Administrator,” Williams told the Review.
Johnson is a Towanda native, recently completed her degree in Environmental Geography at Mansfield University and has been the Planning Administrative Assistant since June of 2017.
“Megan has been an exemplary employee who has seamlessly managed her current duties while finishing her degree as a full time student and attaining dean’s list honors multiple times,” Williams continued. “We have no doubt that Megan will continue the excellent work that Amanda had completed during her time with the county.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.