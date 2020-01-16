TOWANDA BOROUGH — Following a December announcement from Bradford County Sheriff C.J. Walters that proposed transferring the responsibility of transporting inmates to and from their preliminary hearings in the magisterial court system to the police departments that originally arrested the inmates, Bradford County police departments and state police voiced concerns over the change in an informal meeting at the Progress Authority building in Towanda on Wednesday afternoon.
The meeting was called after Walters received a letter from the police chiefs of numerous Bradford County departments expressing concerns over how the change will be implemented and paid for.
Walters told the Review in an interview last week that he made the decision to stop the Sheriff’s Department from performing inmate transports because the department could no longer afford the rising costs of the transfers and that his office was only performing them out of a traditional courtesy that existed before he was in office. The proposed end date for the department’s transfer of inmates is Feb. 1.
State Police Troop P Towanda Commander Sgt. Joshua A. Thompson outlined numerous concerns that the change would present to his department in the meeting. Thompson first refuted that the Sheriff’s Department’s workload is increasing, citing crime statistics that showed a decrease in overall crime from 2016-2019, despite an increase in drug arrests, and claimed that his department along with others in the county were not asked for their input on the matter that would absorb an unforeseen large amount of time and financial resources in the immediate future.
Thompson explained that his department provides services to 68% of Bradford County including two schools, Northeast Bradford and Wyalusing, and that the department has not been fully staffed for the last 10 years. If his department were to be responsible for the transportation of inmates that they arrested that would take troopers out of patrol for long periods of time which would in turn increase response times and workloads for the already short staff, he contended.
“The facts show that this would make us less safe,” he said in the meeting.
Thompson also provided a 1994 court ruling from Bradford County President Judge Jeffery A. Smith that outlined the dates and times for court hearings in the magisterial court system and stipulated that “it shall be the duty of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office to transport any and all detainees housed at the Bradford County Correctional Facility.” The ruling, if confirmed to still be in effect, would contradict the sheriff’s claims that the transportation of prisoners was a courtesy provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Current Bradford County President Judge Maureen Beirne said in the meeting that as far as she could tell the order had not been vacated and was still in effect.
Walters said later that he was not aware of the ruling until just before the meeting.
Other police departments represented in the meeting like Sayre Borough Police and Athens Township Police each claimed that their departments do not have the manpower to conduct the transports and that the additional responsibility would, by their rough estimates, double their overtime budget. Sayre Borough Police Chief Daniel Reynolds said in the meeting that his department would most likely be forced to purchase another vehicle for inmate transportation, a sentiment echoed by numerous other departments.
Reynolds opined in the meeting that if the transport issue is as big as a burden as it seems why wouldn’t the Sheriff’s Office employ more deputies instead of handing the responsibility off to individual police departments.
“I ask you to reconsider,” Athens Township Police Chief Roger Clink said to Walters in the meeting. “We are not prepared.”
A patrol officer from Bradford County’s smallest police force, Northeast Police, which operates in LeRaysville, said that if they were forced to transport their arrestees it could in effect take their patrol off the streets for entire days as their department only has one vehicle.
Towanda Borough Police Chief Randy Epler asked the gathering why it would make sense to make eight departments in the county take up a responsibility that one department could do more efficiently. He continued to say that his budget for 2020 is already set and to take on this burden would cause overspending and jeopardize the safety of his officers.
Walters also came to the meeting with data showing that warrants and transportation of inmates has increased from 2010-2019. This increase has put strains on his staff, necessitating the change, he said.
“We have to look at what we have and what we have to do,” he remarked.
The move to transfer the responsibility of transporting inmates to arresting police departments is slated to take effect on Feb. 1, Walters confirmed in the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.