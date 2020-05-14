TOWANDA BOROUGH — Following the most recent meeting of Bradford County election officials, Director of Elections Renee Smithkors told the Review that all poll worker positions in the county have been filled on Wednesday.
As recent as Tuesday, poll workers positions were vacant but thanks to some advertising and a push on social media to make voters aware of the lack of workers all positions were filled by Wednesday. The director said that typically there are low numbers of poll workers but the COVID-19 crisis had made them even harder to come by.
“It’s a huge relief,” Smithkors remarked.
Currently every position is filled with alternates and the new workers will train at the former Ben Franklin building in Towanda Borough next week. Many are expected to attend virtually.
Also, the polling location in Burlington Township was changed in the meeting. Some municipality polling locations were concerned that, while being able to operate during a regular election without a viral outbreak, the COVID-19 crisis may have made their locations inadequate to practice social distancing. Most locations were able to make the accommodations without a change in polling locations except for Burlington Township.
Burlington will now vote at the township’s garage, which is located across a driveway from the former polling location. The new site will be able accommodate social distancing measures for the June 2 primary elections.
Smithkors also wanted to address the public on some minor changes that will take place in the upcoming election. All polling places in the county will provide hand sanitizer at the entrance of the polling location. It is not required that any voter use the sanitizer, but is strongly encouraged to protect the safety of other voters, poll workers and their families. Face masks will not be required but will also be strongly encouraged.
Smithkors also recommends that anybody with the ability to vote via mail in ballot to do so. One can apply for a mail in ballot on votepa.com/applymailballot, or by calling or visiting the Bradford County Office of Elections. In person visitors will not be turned away but it is encouraged to apply for a ballot online or by telephone. Smithkors also would like to give notice to any mail in voters that the ballot is in a new format and that the ballot will require a signature and the date that the vote was cast.
