Bradford County prepares to cast ballots

As Election Day creeps closer, Bradford County is preparing to cast ballots alongside the rest of the country to elect the nation’s legislative leadership for the next four years.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, mail in voting has accompanied traditional in-person voting as an option for all registered Keystone State voters.
Voters in the Commonwealth wishing to obtain a mail in ballot online at www.votespa.com/Voting-in-PA/Pages/Mail-and-Absentee-Ballot.aspx.
Bradford County Election Director Renee Smithkors reminded community members that mail in ballots must be mailed inside both a white inner secrecy envelope and a pre-addressed outer return envelope that is signed. Both envelopes are sent to the voter with the ballot.
A voter’s declaration must also be submitted with mail in ballots.
Absentee ballots for eligible voters including college students, individuals whose work or vacation take them away from the municipality where they live, individuals with a physical disability or illness that prevents them from going to their polling place, members of the military or individuals who may have a conflict due to the celebration of a religious holiday can also be found online using the link above.
Voters must request both absentee and mail in ballots by 5 p.m. on October 27.
Pennsylvania voters may also vote early through mail in ballots by filing them at the Bradford County Election office located in the Bradford County courthouse.
As per usual, in-person polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Individuals can find their polling location at www.votespa.com/Voting-in-PA/Pages/Voting-at-a-Polling-Place.aspx.
Individuals can check their registration status online at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/voterregistrationstatus.aspx and find more information regarding the upcoming election at www.votespa.com.
