Nine prisoners sustained minor injuries after a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office prisoner transport van crashed in Perry County Friday morning, according to the Pennsylvania State Police via area media reports.
According to reports from Fox 43 and WGAL-TV, the crash took place around 9:30 a.m. on Route 11/15 near the exit for Duncannon Borough, as the nine prisoners inside were being taken to the state correctional facility at Camp Hill. Following the accident, the prisoners were transported to the Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for minor injuries.
A message left with the investigating trooper in Perry County seeking information Tuesday afternoon was not immediately returned.
