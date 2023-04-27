TOWANDA — County officials and participants in the Bradford County Treatment Court gathered Wednesday afternoon to celebrate sobriety and recovery.
Bradford County proclaimed May 2023 as National Drug Court Month on the steps of the Bradford County Courthouse. Participants of the court program also planted flowers in the garden on the courthouse lawn during the ceremony.
Treatment court participant Chris Clark read the proclamation and stated that treatment courts started around three decades ago. There are now over 4,000 of them nationwide that have served 1.5 million Americans.
“They are now recognized as the most successful justice system intervention in our nation’s history,” Clark said. “Treatment courts demonstrate that when one person rises out of substance use and crime, we all rise.”
He added that the courts help reduce addiction and promote education, employment, housing and financial stability. They also promote family reunification and reduce foster care placements.
The Bradford County Treatment Court started around 2006 due to the efforts of Suzanne Ide, a county probation officer. The court offers three stages for participants to follow. The first stage includes meetings at the Bradford County Courthouse every Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m. The second stage has gatherings every other week, while the third stage is every three weeks.
There are currently 19 participants in the drug court at varying stages, according to Beth Swain. She graduated from the court in September 2022 and now operates ROAAR, a local nonprofit that helps others struggling with addiction. She also operates an alumni program for other court graduates.
Swain created a display at the courthouse that featured multiple items. On site was a white empty chair that represents people who passed away due to drug addiction. “It represents the empty spot at dinner tables across America that are now filled with only memories,” reads the sign above the chair. She also made gift bags for treatment courts participants. The bags were filled with items such as handmade keychains, coins and bracelets with positive affirmations on them.
There was also a sign with multiple pictures of recent treatment court graduates. The sign read “stop suffering in silence” and “recover out loud.” Swain stated that people often don’t talk about their struggles with addiction, so she aims to change that.
“The idea is to recover out loud and not be ashamed or suffer in silence,” Swain said. “It helps someone else when others are transparent about their recovery process.”
She cited her three-year-old daughter as a major reason for her own recovery journey. Swain went to jail when her daughter was two-months-old. Her goal was to enter the treatment program by the time her daughter was one-years-old.
“I wholeheartedly believe in this program that absolutely gave me my life back,” Swain said.
Her friend and fellow graduate Liz Hagadorn stated that she struggled when she first started the program. However, it eventually created a foundation that gave her life structure and routine. She described the treatment court as a fundamental piece of her recovery.
“I started day one with an empty apartment, no phone, no car, nothing. I slept on the floor for almost a month and then slowly, piece by piece, I worked hard and put my life back together,” Hagadorn said. “Because of treatment court, I have found the liberation of sobriety and for that and for all the people who never gave up on me, I will be forever grateful.”
At the ceremony, Kyle Lane stated that attending the treatment court was a life changing event.
“I spent many years incarcerated in jails, institutions and rehabs,” Lane shared. “When I had this opportunity with treatment court, at first I wasn’t sure about myself because I still had a lot of doubt.”
Upon graduation, he now has a greater relationship with family members and his fiancee.
“I put the effort into it. You really have to come into [the treatment court] and want to do it,” Lane said. “I can love myself and look in the mirror and actually enjoy who I am today.”
Treatment court participant Jack Maloney-Williams spoke about how addiction negatively effects everybody and can happen everywhere. He stated that he was a high school honor roll student who grew up in a good home with two parents that worked hard.
“Last thing you would think was addiction would ruin my life, but it did,” he said.
He went to prison twice and tried to avoid substance abuse upon his release.
“As COVID happened, the world shut down, everything started slowing down and I didn’t have things to do anymore, so I went back to doing drugs,” he said. “When I came into this program, my first thought honestly [was] I just didn’t want to go back to prison for a third time.”
He thanked the court for providing a support system and network of new friends to rely on.
“Today, I have friends from all walks of life that I can call in the middle of the night and they are going to be there,” Maloney-Williams said.
County officials also shared their gratitude towards treatment court staff and participants. President Judge Maureen Beirne expressed that each participant is living proof of the court’s success. Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley stated that he enjoyed the relationships and connections made through presiding over the court. Commissioner Doug McLinko wished all the participants well and stated that there will always be county programs available to help residents. Commissioner Daryl Miller stated that it takes an entire community to help people out in their times of need. He congratulated the participants on their hard work.
“This is not an easy path for you to take, but it’s a path you’ve chosen to take and we thank you for making that decision to not only improve your lives, but help your families and communities,” Miller said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.