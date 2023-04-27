TOWANDA — County officials and participants in the Bradford County Treatment Court gathered Wednesday afternoon to celebrate sobriety and recovery.

Bradford County proclaimed May 2023 as National Drug Court Month on the steps of the Bradford County Courthouse. Participants of the court program also planted flowers in the garden on the courthouse lawn during the ceremony.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.