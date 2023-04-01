Judith A. Hatch to Brittany Porter, Penny Heinze, and Candy Williams for property in Albany Township for $1.
Judith A. Hatch to Brittany Porter, Penny Heinze, and Candy Williams for property in Albany Township for $1.
Joy Mare Bayles to RELM Properties for property in Ulster Township for $27,000.
Paul H. Hottle and Tina L. Hottle to Brittain M. Twigg and Zachary T. Warren for property in Rome Township for $320,000.
Carlyle P. Thorsen and Carlyle Thorsen (AKA) to Alisha D. Minier for two properties in Wyalusing Township for $58,000.
Vincent Lee Coares to Alan B. Hickok and Debra L. Hickok for property in Monroe Township for $5,000.
Larry R. Matthews and Sharon J. Matthews to Misti L. Machmer, Larry M. Matthews, and Mark R. Matthews for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Leslie L. Bump and Gloria I. Bump to Logan E. Bump for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Steve R. Williams and Shari J. Williams to Brooke Williams for two properties in Monroe Township for $1.
Linda E. Robinson Smith, Linda E. Robinson Smith (AKA), Linda Robinson Smith (AKA), Stanford Smith, and Stanford E. Smith (AKA) to James R. Robinson and Grady P. Robinson for two properties in Franklin Township for $1.
Patrick Caine and Eugene Caine to Donald V. Nauman Sr. and Michelle M. Nauman for property in Tuscarora Township for $27,000.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC. and MR Cooper (DBA) to Phillip Babcock and Rebecca Hollingshead for property in Sheshequin Township for $195,000.
Northeastern Pennsylvania Council Inc. Boy Scouts of America and Boy Scouts of America Northeastern Pennsylvania Council Inc. to JLM Real Estate Investments LLC. for two properties in North Towanda Township for $475,000.
Alldale LLC. to Raymond A. Holloway for property in New Albany Borough for $31,000.
Barbara R. Davidson Executrix, Ann O’Conner Estate (AKA), and Ann Marie O’Conner (AKA) to Kurtis Steven Benjamin and Amber Lynn Benjamin for property in Franklin Township for $180,000.
Ray W. Byers to JDS Group Holdings for property in Sheshequin Township for $282,000.
Jeffrey C. Lux to Joseph Robert Tiwold for property in Herrick Township for $29,000.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Jed J. Delamater, and April L. Delamater to Wells Fargo Bank for property in Monroe Borough for $10,000.
