John Wheaton Administrator and Mary E. Pennay Estate to First Citizens Community Bank and First Citizens National Bank (FKA) for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $1.
John K. Steinmetz and Judy L. Steinmetz to Kimberly A. Brown and Shane D. Brown for property in Pike Township for $299,900.
Corey W. Hill and Jackie B. Hill to Demetrius J. Hill for property in Monroe Township for $146,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Housing and Urban Development for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Michael Zaffarese and Holly Zaffarese to John Harsell for property in Columbia Township for $169,000.
PHH Mortgage Corporation to 8 Dunnigan LLC for property in Troy Borough for $2,500.
Dale L. Perry, Lisa K. Perry, Gregory J. Perry, and Desiree S. Perry to Gregory J. Perry and Desiree S. Perry for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Travis J. Fryer and Brianna L. Fryer to Mitchell Bly for property in Wyalusing Borough for $144,200.
Michael Heim, Heather Heim, Kevin L. Brown (AKA), and Tracy M. Brown (AKA) to Kevin R. Brown and Tracy M. Brown for property in Wysox Township for $140,000.
Allied Health Care Services to Martin G. Boss III and Tennelle A. Boss for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $172,500.
James Clinton, Jayne Clinton, and Jayne Clinton (POA) to Eugene Bentley and Sharon Bentley for two properties in South Waverly Borough for $10,000.
Glenn V. Brink, Jo Ann L. Brink, and Glenn V. Brink (POA) to Derrick V. Allen Trustee and Brink Irrevocable Grantor Trust for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Craig R. Moyes, Jennifer M. Colligas Moyer, and Jennifer M. Colligas Moyer (AKA) to Rodney L. Wahl and Debra L. Wahl for property in Overton Township for $145,000.
Michael A. Yanchuk and Barbara J. Yanchuk to Richard J. VanBlarcom for property in Troy Borough for $179,500.
Building On The Rocks to Captains Cabin for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $150,000.
Magdalen Czajkowski to Huffman & Maloney LLC for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $150,000.
Vance W. Spencer and Tori N. Spencer to Ryan J. Richardson and Jasmine B. Richardson for property in Troy Township for $198,000.
Pacsec Properties to Huffman & Maloney for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $109,000.
Cynthia S. Brown Executrix, Kenneth Stewart Brown Estate, and Kenneth S. Brown Estate (AKA) for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Deadra Bahl and Leon Bahl to Michael A. Morariu and Kelsey A. Morariu for property in Orwell Township for $23,000.
Daniel L. Moore to Daniel L. Moore and Robin Moore for property in Rome Township for $1.
Cynthia S. Brown Executrix, Kenneth Steward Brown Estate, and Kenneth S. Brown (AKA) to Christopher S. Brown, Donna B. Brown, Mitchell E. Brown, and Mary D. Brown for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Cynthia S. Brown Executrix, Kenneth Steward Brown Estate, and Kenneth S. Brown (AKA) to Cynthia S. Brown, Christopher S. Brown, Donna B. Brown, Mitchell E. Brown, and Mary D. Brown for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Cynthia S. Brown Executrix, Kenneth Steward Brown Estate, and Kenneth S. Brown (AKA) to Cynthia S. Brown, Christopher S. Brown, Donna B. Brown, Mitchell E. Brown, and Mary D. Brown for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Michelle L. Garrison and Michelle L. Storch (NBM) to Michelle L. Storch and Jonathan G. Storch for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, and Adam Saunders to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trustee and Stanch Mortgage Loan Trust I for property in $1,043.13
Relda M. Stackhouse to Glenn B. Stackhouse for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Innes Hose Company Incorporated to Innes Hose Company Incorporated for four properties in Canton Township for $1.
David L. Schultz and Lynette J. Schultz to Whipple D. Roberts and Emery Roberts for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $72,500.
DMP Northern Tier to Barbara Jean Prevost and Ronald Henry Rimkus for property in Wyalusing Borough for $105,000.
Sally Vaughn, Sally West (NBM), and William West to FARBROS for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $157,500.
Jeffrey A. Herman to Jeffrey A. Herman and Lisa L. Herman for property in West Burlington Township for $1.
Jay Rosenbloom and Ashley Rosenboom to Jay Rosenboa, for property in Athens Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Tracy Sink to Michael Sink for property in Rome Township for $1.
Michael T. Sink and Beatrice L. Sink to Brett M. Kolesar and Keturah R. Kolesar for property in Rome Township for $360,000.
Bruce D. Hoffman Executor, Emma K. Neiley Estate, and Emma Dell Neiley (AKA) to Lyndon J. Lundy II and Melina Hoffman Lundy for property in Asylum Township for #234,000.
Anthony C. Zdon to Francis P. Bride for property in Asylum Township for $187,000.
Faye R. Lubold Trustee and Lubold Trust to Ross A. Delauro and Autumn N. Delauro for property in Towanda Township for $300,500.
Charlotte M. Tappan, Douglas C. Tappan, and James Charles Tappa to James Charles Tappan for propte in Athens Township for $30,000.
Richard G. Burleigh and Ruth E. Burleigh to Richard G. Burleigh, Ruth E. Burleigh, Tracy Wandell, and John Burleigh for property in Ulster Township for $1.
George S. X. Haralambous to Selene Haralambouse to Jason Haralambouse for property in Columbia Township for $1.
