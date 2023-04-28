Paul A. Suarez and Vickie M. Suarez to Paul A. Suarez Trustee, Vickie M. Suarez Trustee, and Suarez Family Living Trust for property in Litchfield Township for $1.
Citizens National Bank & Trust Company and Citizens & Northern Bank (NBM) to Ackleyers for property in Monroe Borough for $70,000.
Sandra B. Coad, Sandra B. Cronk (AKA), and Richard Coad to Brian R. Langlois for property in Armenia Township for $184,500.
Roy Covey to Sterling Group of the Twin Tiers Incorporated for property in Athens Township for $96,180.
Kay Burgess Johnson, Kay Burgess Johnson (AKA), and Sheldon Johnson to Tim Goodwin and Dianna Goodwin for property in Wyalusing Borough for $120,000.
Margery S. Layman, Margery Layman (AKA), Margery Sue Madden Layman (AKA), and Margery Sue Madden Layman (AKA) to Martin W. Layman for property in Wilmot Township for $10.
Richard H. Farr, Jeanette Farr, and Norrene M. Farr to Frederick B. Hadlock and Edith G. Hadlock for property in Ulster Township for $60,000.
John Parker and Nicole Parker to Taylor Parker for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Borough of Alba and Alba Borough to Richard E. Bardo and Jodie K. Bardo for two properties in Alba Borough for $1.
Debra L. Brown and Brenda E. Kulago to Colton James Pierce and Kayla Rae Kendall for property in South Creek Township for $265,000.
Krista Abshure Co Executrices, Karen Clark Co Executrices, and Ronald Cooper Estate to Salt Lickers for property in South Creek Township for $1,000,000.
Edward C. Simmonds to James Fitch and Carol Fitch for property in Alba Borough for $40,000.
Charles M. Dunham and Nancy M. Dunham to John M. Dunham for property in Smithfield Township for $11,960.
H O M E Enterprises LLC to Borough of Alba and Alba Borough for property in Alba Borough for $1.
Harry A. Brown Sr. to Michael Trasco and Rachel Trasco for property in Pike Township for $324,000.
Merry J. Cadmus, John W. O’Dell Jr., Carol H. Vogel, Dawn C. Nemeth, and Merry Cadmus (AKA) to Merry J. Cadmus and Merry Cadmus (AKA) for property in Wilmot Township for $0.
Lois Marie Shaffer Estate, Lois Marie Robertson Shaffer (AKA), Lois Marie Robertson Shaffer (AKA), and Jennifer Beth Jackson Executrix to HBT for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $140,000.
John W. Livezey and Elizabeth M. Livezey to Dennis Laudermilch and Leslie Laudermilch for property in Overton Township for $1.
Nicole Haller to Nathan Place and Jeffrey Dumas for property in Tuscarora Township for $225,250.
