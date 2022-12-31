Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau and Larry Burgess to Cody Allen Hickok for property in Canton Township for $5,475.
Bradford County Sheriff and Lynn J. McLinko to M&T Bank for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Bradford County Sheriff, Dirk A. Preston, Linda Preston and Linda A. Preston (AKA) to First Citizens Community Bank for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $765.34
Bradford County Sheriff and Scott T. Zenewicz to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency for property in Rome Township for $27,000.
Damian M. Rossettie Administrator DBNCTA and Marjorie E. Weaver estate to Robert Weaver for 2 properties in Wysox Township for $1.
Kyle C. Mowry to Gary L. Crane II for property in Athens Borough 1st Ward for $148,000.
Charles Anders to Aaron Roy for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $210,000.
Robert W. Benjamin Estate and Kathy Snedeker Executrix to Budd W. Clark for property in Wysox Township for $316,000.
Richard D. Sheetz and Pamela J. Sheetz to Robert D. Shannon for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $159,900.
Lacey M. Mosher and Nicholas T. Benuska to Lacey M. Mosher for property in Terry Township for $1.
Matt Hellseher to Chole Price and Michael Sollitto for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $41,000.
Damian M. Rossettie Administrator DBNCTA and Marjorie E Weaver estate to Kathryn R. Weaver for property in Wysox Township and Rome Township for $1.
Vincent J. Arena and David A. Adams to Apollo Realty II LLC for property in Wysox Township for $70,000.
Michelle E. Horton to Michael R. Greer and Danielle R. Greer for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $146,000.
Lynne Landmesser and Jared L. Landmesser POA to Roger L. Druck and Cathy M. Druck for property in Rome Township for $25,000.
Lynne Landmesser and Jared L. Landmesser POA to Richard E. Daum Jr. for 2 properties in Rome Township for $100,000.
Bradford County Sheriff and Joshua R. McKerrow to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Bradford County Sheriff and Tyler D. Barden to Amerihome Mortgage Company LLC for property in Rome Borough for $1001.
Edmund W. Leone and Isabel Leone to David DeCristo and Amy DeCristo for property in Smithfield Township for $225,000.
Ronald E. Yeomans and Doris A. Yeomans to Ronald E. Yeomans, Doris A. Yeomans, and Tina S. Yeomans for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Richard N. Sherman and Brickhouse Services DBA to Ryan Bentz and Micheal Guglielmo for property in Tuscarora Township for $200,000.
Rebecca A. Clark to Rylee Cole & Associates for property in North Towanda Township for $40,000.
Derek K. Fassett to Eric R. Fletcher and Jacqueline J. Hoover for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $144,200.
Michael S. Snook to Stacylyn M. Himelright for 2 properties in Rome Township for $350,000.
Steven C. Sturdevant and Clifford J. Dunn for property in Albany Township for $30,000.
Joseph Schein and Bernadette Schein to Gary C. Barna and Shannon M. Barna for property in Wilmot Township for $320,000.
Gregory P. Wittmer and Dana M. Wittmer to Gregory P. Wittmer for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Towanda PA 1112 Golden Mile LLC to Towanda Place LLC for property in Wysox Township for $3,075,000.
Robin E. Pane, Michael Pane, Tammy L. Kinner Executrix, Randy D. Kinner estate, Tammy Kinner, Rhonda G. Kinner, Ronica L. Sobiech, Genevieve Kinner, Genevieve A. Kinner (AKA), and Tammy L. Kinner (AKA) to Dannielle Marie Kinner for property in Athens Township for $110,000.
Richard J. Dominick to Benjamin B. Chamberlin and Cheryl A. Chamberlin for 2 properties in Terry Township for $1.
Benjamin B. Chamberlin and Cheryl A. Chamberlin to Richard J. Dominick for 2 properties in Terry Township for $1.
Kyle Russell and Andrea Russell to Russell Harold for property in Pike Township for $50,000.
Dean F. Kirkendall and Helen E. Kirkendall to Dean D. Kirkendall Jr. trustee, David A. Kirkendall trustee, Dean F. Kirkendall & Helen E. Kirkendall Irrevocable Trust, Dean F. Kirkendall Irrevocable Trust (AKA), and Helen E. Irrevocable Trust (AKA) for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Dean V. Votta and Maria J. Votta to Dean V. Votta for property in Pike Township for $1.
Michael J. Walsh and Rozanne Walsh to Michael E. Walsh for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Jennifer L. Burke and Jennifer L. McFall (NBM) to Charles R. Bullock for property in Orwell Township for $270,000.
Robert M. Davis and Anita R. Davis to William Carmody II and Louise Petit for property in Columbia Township for $250,000.
Derrick J. Vanderpool and Derrick Vanderpool (AKA) to Benjamin Cashell and Elizabeth Cashell for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $51,410.
Brian R. Horton and Cali L. Horton to Dan Reed III and Amy L. Reed for property in Litchfield Township for $305,000.
Raymond J. Green Jr. and Karrie L. Green to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Ralph McNeal and Myra McNeal to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Kent Reich, Elizabeth Roman Reich, and Elizabeth Roman Reich (AKA) to Jason S. Miller and Sherri L. Miller for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $49,500.
David Wayne Atherton Ely, David Atherton Ely (AKA), Nichole Lyn Atherton Ely, Nichole Atherton Ely (AKA) to Nichole Atherton Ely (AKA) and Nichole Lyn Atherton Ely for property in LeRoy Township for $1.
Beth A Wood Bergman Executrix, Beth Wood Bergman (AKA), and Colonel E. Wood Estate to Marjorie E. Wood Estate for property in Canton Township for $1.
Susan M. Bowman Executrix, Richard M. Longnecker Estate, Debra M. Longnecker, Susan L. Lengel, Kenneth Lengel, Barbara A. Sites, Barbara A. Sleva (NBM), Thomas Sleva, Ann M. Blouch, Ann M. Stahl (NBM), John Stahl, Janet L. Wolfe, and Richard Wolfe to Henry G. Stauffer and Leona B. Stauffer for property in Springfield Township for $190,000.
Gary C. Barna, Shannon M. Landis, Shannon M. Barna (NKA) to Matthew Rizzo for property in Wilmot Township for $185,000.
Jeffrey R. Smith Executor and Gloria A. Smith Estate to Jeffrey R. Smith for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Clarence A. Terry to Clarence A. Terry Jr. for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Ronald R. Lawrence and Jacquelyn Lawrence to Ronald R. Lawrence and Jacquelyn Lawrence for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Gary Hilfiger Executor, Jane B. Hilfiger Estate, Bonnie B. Hilfiger (AKA), Peter R. Bell, Nancy Benn, Peter R. Bell Trustee, Daniel L. Bell Testamentary Trust, Daniel L. Bell Testamentary Trust (AKA), Grace McBride Larrabee Bell Estate, Grace McBride Larrabee Bell (AKA), Grace L. Bell (AKA), Grace F. Bell (AKA), Grace M. Bell (AKA) Grace M.L. Bell, (AKA) to Daniel L. Bell for property in Wyalusing Township $18,666.66.
