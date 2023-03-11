Mark G. Rightmire and Bonnie May Rightmire to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Ivan McKeever and Mara McKeever to CommCommonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for two properties in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Timothy L. Frisbee to Derrick Sullivan for property in Monroe Borough for $60,000.
Douglas C. Thompson and Margaret A. Thompson to Chelsea M. Thomas for property in Athens Township for $203,900.
Eugene White, Brenda K. White, and Brenda Kay (AKA) White to Gorsline Properties 3 LLC.
Mary B. Gowan Co-Executrix, Melissa J Townsend Co-Executrix, and Marilyn L. Labosky Estate to Mary B. Gowand and Richard Gowan for property in Athens Township for $182,000.
Damian M. Rossettie Administrator DBN CTA and Marjorie E. Weaver Estate to Colleen D. Weaver for one property in Wysox Township and one property in Rome Township for $0.
Gary R. Knecht, Andrea D. Spak, and Andrea D. Knecht (FKA) to Gary R. Knecht for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Marie E. Schmeckenbecher Executor and Charles W. Schmeckenbecher Estate to Marie E. Schmeckenbecher for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Sayre Incubator Inc. to Kellar Industries for property in Sayre Borough 1st Ward for $700,000.
Charles Pierce Executor, Barbara L. Pierce Estate, and Barbara L. Pierce Roll-on (AKA) to Charles H. Pierce Sr. for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Marie E. Schmeckenbecher Executor and Charles W. Schmeckenbecher Estate to Marie E. Schmeckenbecher for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Joseph V. Latini and Susan L. Latini to Erin Laura Brown and David James Brown Jr. for property in Stevens Township for $170,800.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, and George W. Slocum II to Andrew Slocum for property in Burlington Township for $1,081.63.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, Jeanette Daddona, and Patricia Geisinger to Deadra Bahl for property in Sayre Borough 3rd Ward for $6,877.09.
Vernon Clouse Executor, James E. Clouse Estate to Vernon Clouse for one property in Herrick Township and two properties in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Jody M. Applebee and Karen S. Applebee to Aaron Cory Moyer and Anna Mae Moyer for two properties in Towanda Township for $105,000.
Marvin E. Stouffer Executor, Cynthia B. Stouffer Estate, and Cynthia T. Bautista (FKA) to Marvin E. Stouffer Trustee, Cynthia B. Stouffer Restated Revocable Trust, and Cynthia B. Stouffer Restated Revocable Trust (AKA) for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Marvin E. Stouffer Executor, Cynthia B. Stouffer Estate, and Cynthia T. Bautista (FKA) to Marvin E. Stouffer for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Bradford County and County of Bradford to Bradford County and County of Bradford for two properties in West Burlington Township for $1.
John Gordon Lippincott Richards and Andrew William Richards to William Blair Scheinler, Monica McCasland Scheinler, and Monica McCasland Scheinler (AKA) for property in Canton Township for $1.
Eagles Nest Hunting Club, Joseph R. Baker Trustee, and Scott Horan Trustee to Carl A. Hoffman and Donna M. Hoffman for property in Armenia Township for $22,000.
Dennis H. Allen and Derrick Vernon Allen to Derrick Vernon Allen for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
James S. Walley to James S. Walley and Carrie L. Walley for two properties in Warren Township for $1.
Cory Pepper, Christine Knapp, and Christine Pepper (FKA) to Nicholas L. Pepper for two properties in Warren Township for $1.
Lamar C. Benner Trustee, Lamar C & Doris M. Benner Family Trust, Lamar C. Benner Family Trust (AKA), and Doris M. Benner Family Trust (AKA) to John Houser for property in Overton Township for $300,000.
Scott E. Chase and Karen L. Chase to Dean Austin for property in Albany Township for $177,000.
Gerald Duane Smith Estate and Sally M. Smith Administratrix to Beth Ann Helse for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Margaret B. Crawford and Aaron Crawford to Aaron Crawford for property in Standing Stone Township for $1.
John J. Farley Administrator, Marie E. Farley Estate (AKA), and Marie Eileen Farley to Derek Wesneski and Shauna Wesneski for property in Canton Borough 1st ward for $50,000.
Freeman C. Fessenden, Deanna M. Fessenden, and Deana M. Norton (CKA) to Freeman C. Fessenden and Deana M. Norton for property in Athens Township for $1.
Frank Zukerman, Frank D. Zukerman (AKA), Carol Zukerman, and Carol J. Zukerman (AKA) to William Grogan for property in Towanda Borough 1st ward for $39,000.
Richard E. Daum Jr. to Joseph Zenewicz for property in Rome Borough for $140,000.
Robert Mitros, Nancy Mitros, and Kevin Space to Briana Muir for property in Towanda Borough 3rd ward for $127,900.
Patricia Ireland to Kent Daniel Wuethrich and April Lynn Wuethrich for property in Wilmot Township for $35,222.35.
Timothy P. Korsak and Margaret M. Korsak to William Gregory Dees for property in LeRoy Township for $167,500.
Charles R. Sherrick and Lenore A. Sherrick to Charles R. Sherrick and Lenore A. Sherrick for property in Stevens Township for $1.
Brenda K. Raplee (AKA), Brenda K. Beardslee, and Dale E. Beardslee to Brenda K. Beardslee and Dale E. Beardslee for property in Troy Township.
Mark Lee Moody Co-Trustee, Janis Proski Co-Trustee, and Moody Lands Irrevocable Trust to Kimerton Halterman and Christine Halterman for tow properties in Wilmot Township for $100,000.
Joseph J. Granko and Adrea M. Granko to Haystack Minerals for property in Sheshequin Township for $300,000.
Ronald E. Seymour and Lois H. Seymour to Rocco Todisco for property in Wells Township for $455,000.
S&B Home Solutions to Lauren Beck for property in Sayre Borough 4th ward for $193,000.
Ava R. Rauch to Ava R. Rauch and Laurie Kelley for property in Athens Township for $1.
Laura G. Barrett Co-Administrator, Terri L. Perry Co-Administrator, and Robert W. Gee Jr. Estate to Thomas D. Casey and Charlene D. Carey for property in Troy Borough for $38,851.72.
Bernard J. Jurkowski and Virginia C. Jurkowski to Bernard J. Jurkowski and Virginia C. Jurkowski for property in Canton Township for $1.
Bernard J. Jurkowski and Virginia C. Jurkowski to Benjamin J. Mullen and Karla D. Mullen for two properties in Canton Township for $380,000.
Phyllis M. Gilpin to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Michele Snell to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Christopher A. Parsons, Lynn Reid Parsons, and Lynn Reid Parsons (AKA) to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Mark Marmocchia and Mark Raymon Watkins Sr. to David F. McGuire and Cheryl L. McGuire for property in Ulster Township for $125,000.
Bryan J. Westerfer and Anna Marie Westerfer to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for two properties in Wells Township for $1.
John P. Gadomski, John Paul Gadomski (AKA), Karen Gadomski, Karen Lee Gadomski (AKA), John Paul Gadomski Executor, and Rosemary Gadomski Estate to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Tammy M. Harkness and Robert E. Harkness to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Charles F. Welles III to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Terry Township for $1.
Andrew T. Brunner to Jeremiah A. Moyer and Carissa Y. Penman for property in Canton Township for $325,000.
Randy T. Bennett and Margene Gina Dolores for property in Thomas P. Cotter and Brian P. Cotter for property in Sheshequin Township for $120,000.
Robin T. Hill to Christian Mackiewicz for property in Orwell Township for $160,000.
Thomas Brown Co-Executor, Catherine Brown Co-Executor, and Robert C. Edgerton Estate to Erin M. Egerton and Matthew R. Egerton for two properties in Litchfield Township for $1.
