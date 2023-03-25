James R. McGee, Shirley L. McGee, and Shirley McGee (AKA) to Leonard Fowler and Toni Fowler for property in Monroe Township for $14,500.
Arlan Higley Executor and Brenda R. Higley Estate to Brent A. Hartford for property in Canton Township for $150,000.
Dale Bird and Christopher G. Sulit to Alisha S. Castle for property in Troy Borough for $155,000.
Barbara Hugo, George Hugo, Anne Gamble, Margot L. Shaffer, and Jennifer Shaffer to Barbara Hugo and George Hugo for two properties in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Barbara Hugo, George Hugo, Anne Gamble, Margot L. Shaffer, and Jennifer Shaffer to Jennifer Shaffer for two properties in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Barbara Hugo, George Hugo, Anne Gamble, Margot L. Shaffer, and Jennifer Shaffer to Barbara Hugo and George Hugo for two properties in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Barbara Hugo, George Hugo, Anne Gamble, Margot L. Shaffer, and Jennifer Shaffer to Margo L. Shaffer for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Todd W. Martin and Angela G. Martin to Angela G. Martin for property in Warren Township for $1.
Randy Wayne Moore and Debra Lynn Moore to John W. Haggerty and Kenneth Haggerty for property in Athens Township for $333,900.
James Weaver Jr. and Charlene E. Weaver to James Weaver Jr. and Charlene E. Weaver for property in North Towanda Township for $1.
Kenneth M. Whipp to Kenneth M. Whipp for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Phillip Norton, and Lousie H. Norton to Dunmore Properties Inc. for property in Tuscarora Township for $27,1010.
Jesse Kisner to Jesse Kisner and Ashley Kisner for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
James W. Marshall, Sharon E. Marshall, and Edith Sharon Marshall (AKA) to Jason R. Minnich and Amy J. Minnich for property in Wilmot Township.
Barry L. Kelley and Joan A. Kelley to Barry L. Kelly and Joan A. Kelly for two properties in Leraysville Borough for $1.
Dustin C. Moore, Jennifer R. Moore, and Norma G. Moore to Todd Wenrich and Lydia Wenrich for two properties in Orwell Township for $178,000.
Peter P. Solowiej, Kendra D. Soloweij, and Brandon Iddings to Raymond Brigham and Susan Brigham for property in Tuscarora Township for $85,000.
Mary A. Reese and Mary A. Raymond (NBM) to Mary A. Reese, Mary A. Raymond (NBM), and Margaret B. Reed for two properties in Warren Township for $1.
Mary A. Reese and Mary A. Raymond (NBM) to James P. Reese, George J. Reese, and Brigit Reese for property in Warren Township for $1.
Kipper M. Burleigh and Darlene J. Burleigh to 102 Coates Avenue LLC for two properties in Troy Borough for $555,000.
George W. Ogden Jr. and Reta Y. Ogden to Christa C. Haflett and Kimberly A. Seelye for property in Sylvania for $1.
Linda Parfit Trustee, Brain Greenough Trustee, First Presbyterian Church of Canton Inc., and Canton Ecumenical Parish United Methodist Church Inc. to Dorothea Doud Council Chairman, Rosalie Cease Council Secretary, Judith Brandenburg Trustee Chairman, Beverly Unruh Treasurer, Dennis Vermilya Committee Chairman, and St. Johns Methodist Church of Grover Inc. for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $1.
