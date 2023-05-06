Merry J. Cadmus, John W. Odell Jr., Carol H. Vogel, Dawn C. Nemeth, and Merry Cadmus (AKA) to Merry J. Cadmus and Merry Cadmus (AKA) for property in Wilmot Township for $0.

Lois Marie Shaffer Estate, Lois Marie Robertson Shaffer (AKA), Lois Marie Robertson Shaffer (AKA), and Jennifer Beth Jackson Executrix to HBT for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $140,000.