Merry J. Cadmus, John W. Odell Jr., Carol H. Vogel, Dawn C. Nemeth, and Merry Cadmus (AKA) to Merry J. Cadmus and Merry Cadmus (AKA) for property in Wilmot Township for $0.
Lois Marie Shaffer Estate, Lois Marie Robertson Shaffer (AKA), Lois Marie Robertson Shaffer (AKA), and Jennifer Beth Jackson Executrix to HBT for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $140,000.
John W. Livezey and Elizabeth M. Livezey to Dennis Laudermilch and Leslie Laudermilch for property in Overton Township for $1.
Nicole Haller to Nathan Place and Jeffrey Dumas for property in Tuscarora Township for $225,250.
Anthony N. Tewksbury to Daren Keen and Karen Keen for property in Pike Township for $249,000.
Jamiee Alsing and Andrew Hughes to Jamiee Asling for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
Carolynn C. Mickley and Carolynn Mickley to Thomas F. Reiss and Denise Reiss for property in South Creek Township for $260,000.
David W. Brown, Joy S. Brown. and Lois A. Brown to Paul M. Craig and Jennifer Craig for two properties in Windham Township for $185,500.
Sandra Duvall Wolfe Executrix to Mills Family Farm for property in Columbia Township for $110,400.
Frank J. Bertrand, Michael F. Bertrand (POA), Susan H. Bertrand, and Michael Bertrand (AKA) to Frank J. Bertrand and Susan H. Bertrand for two properties in Towanda Township for $1.
Matthew Dee Wickwire Executor, Gary D. Wickwire Estate, and Gary Duane Wickwire (AKA) to Matthew Dee Wickwire and Heather Wickwire for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Pennsylvania Electric Company and William R. Beach to Sayre Borough and Borough of Sayre for two properties in Sayre Borough 5th Ward for $1,000.
Fred Powlus Sr. and Fred Powlus Jr. to Vickie Lou Williams and John Fred Kuterbach for property in Troy Township for $213,000.
Sonja L. Walker co-Executrix, Kristy A. Tarbox co-Executrix, Trena Z. Jennings co-Executrix, and and Vaughn Jennings Jr. Estate to Kale B. Allen for property in Granville Township for $104,562.
Noah J. Schrey and Marlene Schrey to Venture Group for property in Canton Township for $30,000.
Leonard Vermuellen to Doreen A. Hoskins for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Doreen A. Hoskins to Doreen A. Hoskins trustee and Vermuellen Family Trust for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Chemung Canal Trust Company to Canton Moose Lodge for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $7,000.
Mertie L. Shedden to KMS Partnership, Luann S. Knapp, Timothy D. Shedden, and Darla J. Monroe for three properties in Granville Township and one property in Troy Township for $1
John J. White and Diane K. White to Corwin A. Good and Jennifer R. Good for property in Rome Township for $400,000.
Joseph E. Coyle to Joseph E. Coyle and Courtney A. Coyle for property in Canton Township for $1.
Christopher Minello and Satisha Minello to Michael Carbone and Emma Satchell for property in Athens Township for $390,000.
J Wesley Kocsis Executor and Phyllis C. Benjamin Estate to Joseph A. Bennett Sr. and Amanda R. Knapp for property in Athens Township for $57,500.
Olynda C. Smith and Cynthia Porter (POA) to Jerome D. Meyer, Lorraine Parks Meyer, and Lorraine Parks Meyer (AKA) for property in West Burlington Township for $87,000.
James A. Neiley, Mary E. Neiley, Amanda Neiley, and Mary Neiley (AKA), to Amanda Neiley for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Bette J. Stroud and Betty J. Weaver (AKA) to Brent Matthew Payne for property in Wysox Township for $200,000.
Marjorie E. Diener to DVT Property Holdings LLC. for property in Sheshequin Township for $270,000.
Blaine T. Boyer to Christopher L. Roof, Rebecca J. Roof, Michael E. Roof, and Wendy S. Roof for property in Wysox Township for $45,000.
Gary W. Devoe and Sandra L. Devoe to James Kopscay and Katelyn Kopscay for property in Athens Township for $479,000.
Brandon A. Shaffer and Melinda A. Geiger for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $115,000.
Joseph H. Elsbree and Ruth Elsbree to Joseph N. Elsbree, Ruth Elsbree, and Christina Elsbree for property in Athens Township for $1.
Robert A. Warren and Bernadette Warren to Madelyn R. Horn and Christopher R. Warren for property in $40,000.
Maxine D. Kane to Bret M. Kane and David G. Kane for property in Albany Township for $1.
Mason G. Jones and Corrin N. Jones to Kimberly R. Stroble and for property in Troy Township for $115,000.
Jerry D. Teel and Betty Teel to Thomas P. Lambert and Danielle A. Lambert for property in Terry Township for $324,500.
Roger C. Hickok and Constance Hickok to Robert D. Rathbun and Shirley Ann Rathbun for two properties in Canton Township for $10,000.
Roger C. Hickok and Constance Hickok to Duane L. Taylor and Jan Neita M. Taylor for property in Canton Township for $1,500.
Brian Palmiter and Vincenza Palmiter to Brian Palmiter and Vincenza Palmiter for property in Warren Township for $1.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Devin Drew Anderson for property in North Towanda Township for $179,000.
Toni A. Mosier to Brian E. Mosier and Jennifer L. Mosier for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Nathan Place and Jeffrey Dumas to Jerry W. Clapper for property in Tuscarora Township $41,625.
Willis R. Rockwell, Katherine Hunter, and Katherine Rockwell (NBM) to Matthew D. Macwhinne and Jacquelyn A. Macwhinnie for property in Troy Township for $300,000.
Jennifer L. Cobb and Robert P. Cobb to RJC Land Management for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Alan R. Tuttle to CLC Crawford Resources for property in Wilmot Township for $124,200.
