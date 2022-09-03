Paula T. McKernan to Paula J. McKernan for property in Albany Township for $1.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 8:23 am
Paula T. McKernan to Paula J. McKernan for property in Albany Township for $1.
Kelly A. Fahrenbach and Ronald C. Fahrenbach to David Edwin Newton and Jessica Newton for property in North Towanda Township for $267,500.
James McArdle and Cassandra McArdle to Donald B. Howard Jr. for property in Stevens Township for $224,900.
Barbarajean Labelle to Deadra Bahl for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
Kyle E. Bird and Tammy L. Spencer, Tammy L. Bird (NBM) to Natalie L. Smith and Justin G. Smith for property in Albany Township for $1.
Laurel Joan Senatore Estate, Laurel Clark Executrix to Laurel Clark and Charles Beard for property in Windham Township for $1.
Elizabeth J. McKamey Trust, Elizabeth J. McKamey Trustee to Elizabeth McKamey Family Trust for property in Wells Township for $1.
Michael E. Smith and Cheryl L. Smith to Michael E. Smith for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB4 to Tony Yorke Jr. for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $110,000.
Thomas Niel Topping Executor, Lura Lea Topping Estate to Christopher Mark Topping, Thomas Niel Topping and Peter Christopher Topping for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Christopher Mark Topping, Thomas Niel Topping and Peter Christopher Topping to Christopher Mark Topping and Thomas Niel Topping for property in Burlington Township for $1.
April Johnson and Robert Williams to April Johnson for property in Terry Township for $1.
Samuel W. Wilson and Joseph M. Wilson to Samuel L. Wilson and Marie M. Wilson for property in Albany Township for $1.
Gail L. Konyves to Edwin Beckwith for property in Herrick Township for $60,000.
Kenneth F. Healy Trustee, Joan A. Healy Irrevocable Trust to Ian W. Rathburn and Alison K. Earle for property in Troy Township for $190,000.
Jason Victory and Stacey Victory to Mitzi Poepperling for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Wesley N. Baum Executor, Donald W. Baum Estate, Donald Wesley Baum (AKA) to Miles Antisdel for property in Windham Township for $125,000.
Harold W. Heskell to David Bouse and Linda Bouse for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Scott Norton and Karen Norton to Calvin J. Conrad Kline and Casey N. Norton for property in West Burlington Township for $1.
Gary L. Joslyn Jr. Administrator, Gary L. Joslyn Jr. Estate to Gary L. Joslyn Jr. for property in West Burlington Township for $1.
Sharon L. Noble to Douglas L. Carey and Barbara A. Carey for property in Wells Township for $122,000.
Frederick E. Eick and Carolyn Eick, Carolyn M. Eick (AKA) to Becky Eick Trustee, Timothy Eick Trustee, Frederick E. Eick and Carolyn M. Eick Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Frederick E. Eick Irrevocable Grantor Trust (AKA), Carolyn M. Eick Irrevocable Grantor Trust (AKA) for property in Columbia Township for $1.
William E. Kott to William E. Kott Trustee, William E. Kott Revocable Deed Trust for property in Leroy Township for $1.
