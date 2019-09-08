David W. Wells and Lori M. Wells to Alvin L. Rosenberger and Carol A. Rosenberger of Athens for property in Athens Township for $3,230.
Steven E. Bradley and Oralia Bradley to Brice Christine and Sophia Matthews of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $123,600.
Marion P. Wild Estate, Mary Kay Palumbo (executrix) and Monica McFall (executrix) to Susan M. Toukatly of New Hartford, New York, for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $120,000.
Quicken Loans Inc. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Housing and Urban Development for property in Rome Borough for $1.
Diane R. Alexander and Terry Alexander to Paul D. Blow of Coopersburg and Douglas N. Blow of Downingtown for property in Smithfield Township for $29,333.
Adam R. Riddle and Heather M. Riddle to Cheryl D. Mahan of Athens for property in Athens Borough Second Ward for $96,000.
Robert M. Tofts to Michael F. Heyer of Troy for property in Springfield Township for $50,000.
Scott E. Chase and Karen L. Chase to Macolm H. Wech Jr. and Patty A. Wech of New Albany for property in New Albany Borough for $87,000.
William D. Girtman to William D. Girtman and Sue Ellen Rowe of New Port Richey, Florida for property in Athens Township for $1.
Floyd R. Klein Estate, Diane M Umstead (executor), David A. Klein (executor), and Lee A. Klein (executor) to David A. Klein of Canton for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Timothy S. Roach and Paula L. Roach to Joseph F. Lombardo of Yatesville for property in Pike Township for $349,000.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, and Matthew Nemeth to M&T Bank for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $832.74.
Linda C. Abrams to Cathy L. Johnson and Gerald D. Abrams of New Albany for property in New Albany Borough for $1.
Leslie N. Gorton Estate and Teresa Fenton (administratrix) to Teresa Fenton and Randy Fenton of Wyalusing for property in Standing Stone Township for $1.
William J. Griffiths to TCFA of Warren Center for property in Warren Township for $10,000.
Bethanne L. Chernosky to Anthony A. Brown and Sadie R. White of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $130,000.
Sean Gamble and Bobbie Jo Gamble to Darren Melovidov of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Borough for $150,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.